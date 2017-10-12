Tickets Still Available For The 10th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola

- NYCWFF Returns to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. October 12 - 15, 2017 -

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The 10th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Coca-Cola (NYCWFF) kicks off today, having raised more than $10 million to date to benefit the hunger-relief organizations Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry®. With more than 75 events taking place at locations across New York, select tickets to star-studded events are still available to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. with world-renowned chefs, winemakers, spirits producers, and culinary personalities throughout the weekend.

An all-star line-up of signature tastings will take place throughout the weekend at the Northwestern Mutual Pier 92 Rooftop:

To kick-off the 10th anniversary weekend, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and worldwide rap personality Rev Run will take to the tables, courtesy of Novo Nordisk, at Smorgasburg presented by Thrillist hosted by the Cast of Chopped on Thursday, October 12.

More than 30 chefs will compete for burger bragging rights and a cash prize at the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray on Friday, October 13. As a special treat, the Grammy Award-winning, Platinum album-selling group Naughty by Nature will also perform at this iconic burger competition.

The culinary battles continue Saturday, October 14 where Kitchen Stadium will be brought to life at Rooftop Iron Chef Showdown: Battle Autumn Bounty hosted by Alton Brown. Chefs will serve up their best bites for the chance to win cash prizes and be crowned Alton's Rooftop Iron Chef Showdown Champion, Iron Chefs' Choice or nab a trip to the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival in February as the People's Choice Award-winner.

The 10th anniversary weekend closes out on Sunday, October 15 at the family-friendly Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ presented by National Beef hosted by David Burtka, Pat LaFrieda and Andrew Zimmern. More cash is up for grabs as chefs dish out their best barbecue and guests vote for who will walk-away with The Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ Award.

The Festival's fan-favorite Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Samsung® Culinary Demonstrations presented by Mastercard®, the signature 135,000 square-foot culinary playground at Pier 94, is back and more lively than ever with seemingly endless tastings, pours of wines and spirits from the Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits portfolio, music, culinary demonstrations from Food Network and Cooking Channel personalities, book signings, and more. For the second year, passionate fans of all ages have the opportunity to experience the star-studded action live with the Culinary Demonstrations Only ticket option available for the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Samsung® Culinary Demonstrations presented by Mastercard®.

For those looking for the ultimate late-night snacking experience while enjoying carefully-crafted wines and libations, the Festival has a series of events designed to satiate everyone's appetite. These special soirées include:

Tickets to these events and more at NYCWFF's 10th anniversary are on sale now, online at nycwff.org or by calling (800) 764-8773.

Between NYCWFF and its sister Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®), which takes place each February in Miami, Florida, more than $36 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities for each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining culture in their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities, and serve as an invaluable platform to drive awareness, engaging and inspiring people to get involved in philanthropic activities.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Coca-Cola

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Coca-Cola is hosted by and benefits Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $10 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2017, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the fifth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org.

About Food Bank For New York City

Food Bank For New York City has been the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs for more than 30 years. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources. Food Bank takes a strategic, multifaceted approach that provides meals and builds capacity in the neediest communities, while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers. Through its network of more than 1,000 charities and schools citywide, Food Bank provides food for approximately 62.5 million free meals per year for New Yorkers in need. Food Bank For New York City's income support services, including food stamps (also known as SNAP) and free tax assistance for the working poor, put more than $150 million each year into the pockets of New Yorkers, helping them to afford food and achieve greater dignity and independence. Food Bank's nutrition education programs and services empower more than 50,000 children, teens and adults to sustain a healthy diet and active lifestyle on a low budget. Working toward long-term solutions to food poverty, Food Bank develops policy and conducts research to inform community and government efforts. To learn more about how you can help, please visit foodbanknyc.org. Follow us on Facebook (FoodBankNYC), Twitter (@FoodBank4NYC) and Instagram (FoodBank4NYC).

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

