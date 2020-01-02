Tickets On Sale Now For 2020 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

Martha Stewart Returns for a Second YearRick Bayless, Richard Blais, Stephanie Izard, Kwame Onwauchi, Jacques and Claudine Pépin, Nancy Silverton, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern to Headline Event

ASPEN, Colo. and NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE will return for another culinary-packed weekend in the mountains of Colorado for the 38th annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen on June 19 – 21st. Weekend passes are on sale now . To purchase tickets, visit: foodandwine.com/classic .

With three days of cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, panel discussions with world-class chefs and wine experts and parties throughout the town of Aspen, the weekend passes sell quickly and often are a must-attend on many culinary event calendars. Tickets for the 2020 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen are $1,600 before March 1, 2019.

This year, there will be over 80 seminars, talks, and tastings hosted by culinary stars Rick Bayless, Richard Blais, Justin Chapple, Stephanie Izard, Kwame Onwauchi, Jacques and Claudine Pépin, Nancy Silverton, Martha Stewart, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern along with wine, beverage and beer experts Ariel Arce, Shayn Bjornholm, Andy Chabot, Ray Isle, David Keck, Amanda McCrossin, Garrett Oliver, Mark Oldman, Ivy Mix, June Rodil, Sabato Sagaria, Leslie Sbrocco, Bobby Stuckey, Laura Werlin, Josh Wesson, and Kelli White.

"The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is the most important weekend of the year for our team and our culinary community, and we're thrilled to bring the brand to life and share the best of what's new and next in food and drink with 5,000 passionate fans," says FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "As always, we're assembling the country's most talented chefs, winemakers, and tastemakers in the gorgeous mountains of Aspen, and that alchemy of people and place add up to a world-class event unlike anything else."

Other highlights and new additions to the weekend include:

Return of the respected and highly-anticipated Best New Chefs dinner on Saturday, June 20th , which will celebrate and offer tasting dishes for each of the 2020 F&W Best New Chefs. Tickets are on sale now.

, which will celebrate and offer tasting dishes for each of the 2020 F&W Best New Chefs. Tickets are on sale now. First non-alcoholic beverage seminar being added to the schedule.

2020 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen sponsors to date include: American Express, Lexus, S.Pellegrino and Peroni.

Follow the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen on Facebook or #fwclassic for more on the weekend.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr and Snapchat. FOOD & WINE includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com ; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware, cookware and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine and food obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) portfolio of best-in-class brands.

About the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is the epicurean brand's signature event, bringing together the world's foremost authorities on wine and food at over 80 cooking demonstrations and wine seminars. In addition, over 200 wines and luxury lifestyle brands gather together in the Grand Tasting Pavilion, the epicenter of the event, to feature and sample their newest products. Simultaneously, American Express will host its 31st annual Restaurant Trade Program, a unique educational and networking event developed for the professionals who shape the world of hospitality. With planning a year in advance, FOOD & WINE identifies the hottest culinary talent and trends and uses its industry connections to bring an all-star line-up and program to the FOOD & WINE Classic every year.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation