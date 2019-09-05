Three Unique Biergartens Featured at the FREE 46th Annual Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest Presented by Viejas Casino and Resort!

Friday, October 4th, 4pm-10pm Saturday, October 5th, 10am-10:00pm & Sunday, October 6th, 10am-6pm***FREE EVENT***

LA MESA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is not often you hear that one of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations (let alone festivals!) in Southern California was started in a small bedroom community in East San Diego, but that's exactly what happened 46 years ago! Starting in 1973, the Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest presented by Viejas Casino and Resort quickly exploded into one of the most beloved Oktoberfest celebrations in the region, attracting over 100,000 revelers for three FREE days of elevated family-friendly entertainment, 150 craft & food booths, wiener dog races, tons of top-notch German food, live music, and of course, beer! This year's Oktoberfest is set to bring attendees the most exciting experience yet with 3 dynamic biergartens to honor the stars of the show: the beer, food, music and fun!

1. NEW to 2019: Palm Avenue Bier Hall.

The ALL NEW Palm Avenue Bier Hall welcomes Bavarians of all ages to participate in this immersive and unique experience! Grab your commemorative keepsake stein, dine, and relax under a large shaded tent in this full-service sit-down Bier Hall, where you'll be transported straight to Germany as Lederhosen-dressed waitresses deliver your favorite grub and keep the pints full to prepare you for the Oktoberfest-inspired games! Make sure you bring your dancing shoes and Der Deutsche (national dance of Germany) the day away to live German and Oompah bands within Palm Avenue Bier Hall, but be sure to arrive early and secure your seat for all the "PROST" (Cheers)!

2. Hofbrauhaus Biergarten.

Are you ready to get competitive? If yes, then this is the biergarten for you! Fill up your stein, grab a savory German snack, and enter our Oktoberfest competitions while busting out your best chicken dance to a variety of live performances on the main stage--featuring everything from traditional Bavarian and German music, rock bands, pop cover bands, and more! Take home the Oktoberfest Gold Medal in each event!

Stein Holding Contest

Brat-Eating Contest

Yodeling Contest

Musical Chairs

Chicken Dance

& MORE!

3. Craft Bier & Spirit Garten.

Lounge vibes, DJ Beats, games, craft cocktails, beer, and booch! All are encouraged and welcomed join in on the traditional fun at the Craft Bier & Spirits Garten! This biergarten will infuse the German theme with some laid-back Cali chill with table games, giant jenga, corn hole, and beats from a DJ to get you dancing in your Lederhosen! Lounge with your squad as you treat yourself to your favorite local brewers and craft cocktails designed to light up your inner Bavarian dancer!

There's a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year's festival! While drinking a copper-red Bavarian Märzen is tradition in Germany, the La Mesa Oktoberfest features traditional beers as well as more creative concoctions. The German-style beer gardens are the place to eat, drink, and be merry and enjoy pint after pint of German liquid gold! Be sure to check out Sünday Fünday at Oktoberfest from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, October 6th get ½ off all drinks in all biergartens and ½ off single ride tickets for the ferris wheel! Enhance your Oktoberfest celebrations this year and treat yourself like a true German king or queen with one of our upgraded Hofbrauhaus Biergarten VIP Passes (ranging from $5-$45), including everything from front of the line privileges, a commemorative stein, chicken hat or flower crown, drinks, and more! Unter 21 VIP Packages are also available and prices range from $5-$25! Celebrating its 46th year, La Mesa Oktoberfest continues to top its traditions and bring Bavarians of all ages an unforgettable free weekend in a German paradise. Hold on to your Lederhosens – 2019 is going to be one for the books! For more information and to purchase VIP passes, visit www.LaMesaOktoberfest.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-unique-biergartens-featured-at-the-free-46th-annual-bob-stall-chevrolet-la-mesa-oktoberfest-presented-by-viejas-casino-and-resort-300912101.html

SOURCE Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest