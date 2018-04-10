Thick-It Unveils New Packaging for Swallowing Disorder Products

New look better reflects brand promise to consumers

ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thick-It, a provider of dysphagia nutrition solutions, has launched new packaging to better reflect the brand positioning and its promise to consumers.

Among the goals of the package redesign were to increase a point of differentiation among swallowing disorder products and to strengthen the product's shelf impact. The modernized logo and new look bring the packaging up-to-date and align with Thick-It's revised brand positioning, which says:

Thick-It is passionately dedicated to and solely focused on creating a suite of innovative, science-based, nutritious and appealing food and beverage options to improve the lives of people with swallowing disorders.

The product formula, high quality, UPCs and manufacturing codes as well as the ordering process will stay the same.

Consumers can expect to see Thick-It's new packaging for the original thickener on shelves now. New packaging for Thick-It's concentrated formula will be available soon.

To find Thick-It products near you, visit thickit.com/where-to-buy/. For more information, visit thickit.com and follow the brand on Facebook at Facebook.com/ThickIt, on Twitter at @ThickIt_PFI and on LinkedIn at Thick-It Nutrition Innovation for Dysphagia.

About Thick-It®

Thick-It is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., based in St. Louis, Missouri, with the goal of continually researching, innovating and educating on dysphagia nutrition products. Thick-It offers xanthan- and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, including Thick-It Original Thickener, the number one selling retail brand of food and beverage thickeners, introduced in 1987; ready-to-drink, pre-thickened beverages available in water, juice, coffee and tea varieties; and ready-to-eat pureed foods made from real food ingredients.

All Thick-It dysphagia nutrition management products are available at pharmacies nationwide as well as for foodservice and in-facility use through North American and international distributors. For more details, visit thickit.com.

