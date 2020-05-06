There's At Least 50 Ways to Get Your Wine Now

Wine Road Releases New Parody Video to Encourage Wine Lovers to #SIPSONOMA

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, a destination marketing association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, recently brought together winery members of their organization to create "50 Ways to Get Your Wine Now," a parody video of Paul Simon's hit song, "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover." The video encourages wine lovers to "Sip Sonoma" and purchase their favorite wines via curbside pickup locally or to visit the Wine Road website and find the great shipping deals and virtual tastings.

"We may be sheltering at home, but we're still working to help our wineries stay afloat during these difficult times," said Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "Shooting this video was so much fun. In a time when there is so much is negative news, it was great to get out and see our members – from six feet away of course – and create something that we hope will make people smile."

Wine Road has become the "one stop shop" for links to virtual tastings, curbside delivery, as well as shipping and wine deals with wineries adding more tasting ideas and specials to the website daily. There is even a tab called "Something Special" with winery events that are outside the box. To find this comprehensive list, click on the EVENTS link at www.wineroad.com for an abundance of exciting offers and experiences. Most promotions run through May 31, 2020.

In addition to helping their members, Wine Road also hopes to bring together Sonoma County wine fans from across the country. They would love for anyone who buys wine from one of these wineries to post a photo of their wine on social media and tag it with #sipsonoma. Those that share with the hashtag #SipSonoma and tag @TheWineRoad will get some Wine Road goodies in the mail.

ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:

Wine Road is the best source for discovering Northern Sonoma County's exceptional wine country, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. Made up of 200 wineries and 54 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys in Sonoma County, something is always going on along the Wine Road. For additional information, visit www.wineroad.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

