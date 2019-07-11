Texas Wine and Spirits Wholesalers Employ 6,400 Texans Earning Nearly $588 Million in Wages, New WSWA Data Shows

Industry generates $2.49 billion in Texas state tax revenue each year; wholesalers increased job growth since by nearly 40 percent since 2016



AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned wine and spirits wholesalers in Texas deliver wine and spirits from every corner of the world to local restaurants, bars and stores— and are a major economic engine in the state, according to new data. Wholesalers in Texas employ 6,400 employees who earn $588 million in wages each year as part of an industry that generates $2.49 billion in Texas state tax revenue each year. Since 2016, wholesaler jobs in Texas have increased nearly 40 percent and collective wages paid have increased by more than $135 million.

"Texas wine and spirits wholesalers are helping to fuel outstanding economic industry growth driven by consumers who are demanding a wide variety of product that is accessible, priced right and most of all safe and authentic," said Tom Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic National Distributing Company and Vice President of WSWA Executive Committee. "Wholesalers are enabling brands of all sizes to efficiently get to the marketplace, and pass the savings onto consumers, in a competitive market," he added.

Responsible wholesale practices save Texas' government money by accurately and efficiently collecting and remitting more than $100 million in state excise taxes. As a reliable and cost-effective system of revenue collection that benefit Texans, wholesalers have helped to identify tax evaders who undercut local businesses and deprive local communities of funding for schools, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives.

"Wine and spirits wholesalers have never been so significant to Texas. Wholesalers reinforce their vital role by meeting consumer demand with unprecedented choice across the product spectrum, tirelessly serving restaurants, bars and retailers looking to diversify their offering, and playing a vital role in promoting community safety and responsibility," said Barkley Stuart, Executive Vice President of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Immediate Past Chairman of WSWA.

"Smart and effective regulation in Texas has allowed wine and spirits wholesalers to grow, increasing their workforce by nearly 40 percent and wages paid to these Texans by more than $135 million over two years," said Ricky Knox, President, Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Texas. "The regulatory structure of producers, wholesalers, and retailers benefits the state through $100 million in state excise tax collection, but also benefits consumers by ensuring they have a robust selection of unaltered products."

For more data on Texas wine and spirits wholesalers, and to search by congressional district, state senate district, or state house district, click here. WSWA's industry economic impact analysis and ongoing studies are prepared by John Dunham & Associates based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

WSWA is the national trade association representing the wholesale tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of wholesalers, distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 370 member companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the U.S.

