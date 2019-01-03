Terra Kai Organics' Júce is Now Officially Non-GMO Project Verified

MILL CREEK, Wash., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State-based organic superfood and supplement company Terra Kai Organics is proud to announce that all varieties of its premier and best-selling product Júce is now Non-GMO Project Verified.

Designed to provide the fruits and vegetables the average American diet lacks, Júce REDS, Júce GREENS and Júce Super Fruit and Veggie Vitamin Blend are crafted with 35 or more different organic fruits and vegetables in addition to several superfoods in each serving.

The Non-GMO Project is North America's most trusted GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) avoidance label and is founded on ensuring people were conscious of what they put in their bodies. More about the Project can be found on its website: https://www.nongmoproject.org/.

Despite Júce being certified organic and Non-GMO from the start, Terra Kai Organics felt the Project Verification was a necessary step in ensuring that all who enjoy Júce knew what they were buying.

"Our mission has always been to simplify the benefits of organic juicing. Simplicity starts with our ingredients," said CEO and founder Adrian Vicente.

That simplicity, of course, doesn't end with Júce's ingredients. Because the organic fruits and vegetables are carefully air- and freeze-dried, the amazing superfood blends are not only easy to mix and serve but easy to store with a shelf life of two years.

People can find Júce Superfoods at Costco Warehouse stores in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii, as well as in select fine grocers such as QFC, Thriftway and Krogers. Shoppers can also find Júce online on Amazon.com, Costco.com and Vitamin Shoppe.

Distributed by UNFI, Vitane and DPI, it has never been easier to put Júce on the shelves of any store.

About Terra Kai Organics

Founded in Mill Creek, Washington, Terra Kai Organics was born from founder and CEO Adrian Vicente's appreciation of fresh produce from his grandparents' Pacific Northwest farm. As an adult living in an urban area, Vicente found it difficult to find affordable organic fruits and vegetables, making it harder to balance a healthy lifestyle with a busy schedule. Júce is a simple, affordable way to supplement a healthy diet. Terra Kai Organics is dedicated to producing organic, nutrient-dense products made from quality ingredients.

For more information, visit www.juceorganics.com, call us at (888) 832-8920 or send an email to team@juceorganics.com.

image1.jpg

j-ce-greens.jpg

Júce Greens

image3.jpg

j-ce-super-fruit-and-veggie-blend.jpg

Júce Super Fruit and Veggie Blend

Costco and Sam's Club exclusive version of Júce Reds

Buy now on Amazon

Instagram

