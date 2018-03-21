Tequila VIDA® Enters a New Stage of Life...SERIOUS

PARK CITY, Utah, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless. Bold. Chic. Iconic. These are the concepts we live by, these are the values we distill. VIDA launched in 2007 to critical acclaim* in a market of less than 400 tequila brands, driven by our passion and dedication to create the best tequila in the world. The look of tequila was synonymous "old-world" Mexico. Our vision for tequila is to better embody what Mexico is today. Mature, modern, complex. It is with great pride that we introduce the next step in realizing this vision, our new bottle.

With the critical ratings and awards (VIDA Anejo 97/100, VIDA Reposado 94/100 & Top 50 Spirits, VIDA Blanco 4/star Outstanding) to back us up, we're making a statement. We see the entire tequila making process as elegant, beautiful and artful. The red soil unique to the highlands of Arandas, the sharp Tequila Weber Blue Agave leaves, the shape of the coa tool, the pattern left on the piña, the curve of the oak barrels. We take inspiration from all of this, not from dated interpretations of Mexico as seen through a tourist's eyes. We believe that appreciation comes with understanding. It takes a minimum of 12 years for agave to become tequila. Forget shots, we believe there is greater reward in savoring what's in your glass.

"Everything we do is thoughtful and strong. VIDA has a quality and sophistication that defines the way you want to drink," explains founder, Lisa Barlow. "The new bottle is serious. I was very hands-on in every aspect of this design. Our tequila is extraordinary, and the bottle had to match. It reflects the way I see tequila; the way I see Mexico. I wanted to create something true to our experience, bold and unique as my fingerprint. This is my fingerprint on tequila. I am a risk-taker; there is no risk in what we have created, it is iconic and inspiring."

VIDA BLANCO

Crystalline and pure. Lots of pepper, tangy and vegetal aspects in the opening whiffs; aeration brings added fragrances such as textile fiber, sage, dill and pickle brine. Entry is remarkably salty, fresh and vivid, showing good acidity; midpalate is long, nicely viscous, almost fat and rich, with green vegetable background flavors. Finishes salty, more vegetal than peppery and almost nutty.

—PAUL PACULTS, SPIRITS JOURNAL

4 STARS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

VIDA REPOSADO

This pale gold reposado will spruce up margaritas and other cocktails. It's sweet, smooth and honeyed, with just the right amount of jalapeño tingle and a hint of creamy citrus on the exit.

—KARA NEWMAN, WINE ENTHUSIAST

94 POINTS, TOP 50 SPIRITS OF 2013

VIDA AÑEJO

Nose: Creamy caramel, new leather, cherry-wood, sandal wood. Palate:Round and intimate on the tongue, melted caramel, butter and white pepper. Medium weightiness caresses and warms. Finish: Mild chedar and cherry-wood toastiness and a sprinkle of peppered brown sugar.

—MEREDITH MAY, TASTING PANEL

97 POINTS

For more information, visit our website, VIDATEQUILA.com

