Tequila Don Julio Toasts to Hollywood's Biggest Night with Oscar®-Worthy Cocktails

Mexico's Original Luxury Tequila Celebrates the 92nd Oscars® for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Don Julio is proud to announce that they will make a donation in support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Ball for the third consecutive year. On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Tequila Don Julio will serve as a partner of the Governors Ball, the Academy's official party following the 92nd Oscars®, for which globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly has curated a specialty bar experience worthy of Hollywood's biggest night. For the first time this year, Tequila Don Julio mini cocktails will also be served to A-list attendees who would like to toast to the moment before they reach their seats.

Hand-crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Tequila Don Julio is Mexico's original luxury tequila, created to be enjoyed during true moments of celebration. Founder Don Julio González revolutionized the tequila industry with his unwavering devotion, and now more than 75 years later, Tequila Don Julio is still crafted with the same attention to detail and passion he embodied. Beyond its innovation and exceptional quality, Tequila Don Julio is an invitation to genuine celebration which is called upon across the globe for mixing into cocktails and toasting milestone moments.

Curating a custom drinks experience fit for the Oscars® is no easy feat! In anticipation for Hollywood's biggest night, Joly and his team of experts have spent countless hours prepping to curate over 12,000 specialty cocktails that will be served throughout the evening including the When You Have Passion…, Nominees' Negroni, Hollywood Highball, Cinemargarita and The Golden Age. These unique cocktails will require 1,000 individually manicured orange peels, over 5,000 drops of bitters to balance and aromatize, 3,600 hand-peeled and marinated tomatoes, and half a mile of sustainable gold straws that match the statues in the room.

While the Governors Ball is by invitation only, you can still sip like the stars if you're celebrating at home. Mix up signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails for your guests and give them even more reason to celebrate. The Nominees' Negroni is an ode to the classic Negroni cocktail featuring Tequila Don Julio Añejo as the star of the show. The cocktail is a balance of the green and botanical notes found in the finest quality tequilas making it a slow sipper with character, spices, a whisper of bitterness and lively citrus zest, satisfying the most refined palates.

NOMINEES' NEGRONI

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Añejo

1 oz Italian Apéritif

1 oz Vermouth Blend*

Dash of Orange Bitters

Orange Twist for garnish

Preparation:

Combine Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Italian Apéritif, vermouth blend and orange bitters into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Stir well. Garnish with an orange twist

*Vermouth Blend: Combine 4 parts Gewürztraminer wine and 1part American Amaro

Whether reveling on the red carpet or tuning in from the comfort of your couch, Tequila Don Julio encourages genuine and responsible celebration.

