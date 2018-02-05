Tequila Don Julio to Toast the Stars on Oscar® Night

Mexico's Original Luxury Tequila Will Have a Starring Role At the 90th Oscars®

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Don Julio is proud to announce that they will make a donation to support the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Ball. The Governors Ball is the Academy's official party following the 90th Oscars® that will take place on Sunday, March 4, 2018. This marks Tequila Don Julio's first appearance as a sponsor of the iconic event. Globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly has curated a specialty bar experience worthy of Hollywood's biggest night.

Crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Tequila Don Julio is Mexico's original luxury tequila. Beginning with the pioneering agricultural principles of late founder Don Julio González and his passionate pursuit of perfection, Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. Now more than 75 years since its founding, Tequila Don Julio continues to be an industry leader in innovation and exceptional quality and is called upon across the globe for mixing into cocktails or for toasting milestone moments.

Curating a luxury drinks experience is no small task! In anticipation of the occasion, Joly and his team of experts will spend more than 24 hours preparing in order to create the 5,000 specialty cocktails that will be served that evening. These one-of-a-kind cocktail creations will require more than 3,000 pounds of hand carved ice cubes, nearly half a mile of hand cut orange twists as well as 2,000 edible flowers and 1,500 tarragon sprigs that will be the finishing touch on the innovative drinks before they are served to the night's biggest winners.

If you'll be tuning in from the comfort of your own home and would like to sip like the stars, try mixing up a signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails for your guests. The Protagonist, starring Tequila Don Julio Blanco, is the suggested hero of the evening. The essence of the tequila lays the foundation for bright citrus, herbal botanicals and subtle floral notes that results in a complex yet elegant libation. Each ingredient plays a vital role, painting a complete and balanced picture to be enjoyed responsibly throughout the night.

THE PROTAGONIST

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1/2 ounce Pimm's The Original No. 1 Cup

3/4 ounce Fresh Lemon Juice

1/4 ounce Simple Syrup

2 ounces Tonic Water

Sliced Cucumber and Borage Flowers for Garnish

Preparation:

1 Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Pimm's, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice.

2 Gently shake and roll in tonic water.

3 Pour over fresh ice in a Collins glass.

4 Garnish: Wrap thin cucumber slice around inside of glass and top with borage flowers.

For those walking down the red carpet to fans tuning in, Tequila Don Julio reminds everyone to celebrate responsibly this award season.

