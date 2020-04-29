Tequila CAZADORES® Launches #ClosestCinco Campaign To Bring People Together Virtually on Cinco de Mayo

During Unprecedented Times of Isolation, 'Closest Cinco' Encourages Consumers to Stay Connected During this Holiday by Celebrating Responsibly at Home with Virtual Happy Hour - Margarita and Chef-Inspired Street-Style Tacos in Hand

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worried you won't get your taco and tequila fix on this Cinco de Mayo? Have no fear, amigos. Tequila CAZADORES® - made from 100% blue agave - is here to help. In anticipation of Cinco de Mayo, Tequila CAZADORES® is proud to announce the launch of our new #ClosestCinco campaign. Starting on April 28 and running through May 5, #ClosestCinco is a way to get together - virtually - with five of your closest friends while enjoying mixed-at-home Mexican cocktails and tacos inspired by Chef, global restaurateur, and cookbook author Richard Sandoval.

Although celebrating Cinco de Mayo will look a bit different this year due to these unprecedented times, CAZADORES® will help consumers prepare for their virtual happy hour by giving them all the tools they need to plan a great fiesta that honors Mexican-American culture and tradition. Best of all, Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday (thanks, leap year) - as if anyone needed another reason to celebrate.

For Cinco de Mayo, CAZADORES® has curated a shopping list for cocktail and food recipe ingredients that will make planning for your virtual happy hour a no-brainer. Available on Instacart, a grocery delivery and pickup service, the list features affordable and easily substitutable items needed to make a refreshing and subtle CAZADORES® Margarita paired with simple, flavorful chef-inspired tacos.

Drawing inspiration from this shopping list and made with Tequila CAZADORES® Blanco or Reposado, CAZADORES® brand ambassadors, Manny Hinojosa and Alan Ruesga-Pelayo, along with some of the best bartenders in the industry, and a select group of lifestyle influencers will share cocktail-making and mixing techniques with online audiences. A series of posts and stories by these brand partners, tagged #ClosestCinco, will offer fresh, seasonal, quarantine-friendly twists to a classic margarita recipe using items found in your fridge.

"While this Cinco de Mayo will certainly be different than past years," Manny Hinojosa, Tequila CAZADORES® global brand ambassador said, "it's important to remember that we are not alone in this fight. What better way to celebrate than with some amazing CAZADORES® tequila, some delicious tacos, and your five closest amigos?"

To offer consumers an authentic food pairing to their mixed-at-home cocktails, CAZADORES® has tapped esteemed Mexican-born chef/restaurateur/cookbook author Richard Sandoval to create a traditional taco recipe for Cinco de Mayo, using the ingredients listed in the Instacart shopping list. The #ClosestCinco dish Sandoval chose to pair with the Cazadores Margarita is a Skirt Steak Tacos with Pico de Gallo.

Recipes for the #ClosestCinco campaign will be shared across the CAZADORES® social pages every day leading up to Cinco de Mayo. Stay tuned to the brand's Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest pages.

Tequila CAZADORES® is available at select spirits retailers nationwide and on Instacart with the suggested retail price of $21.00 USD Blanco and Reposado.

For more information on Tequila CAZADORES®, visit www.cazadores.com or follow on @tequilacazadores .

Link to #ClosestCinco Press Images & Recipes

About Tequila CAZADORES®

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% blue agave grown, harvested and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. www.CAZADORES.com

