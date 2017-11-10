Telluride Health Company Plans Brand Ambassador Contest Sending Winners to Coachella Lollapalooza and ACL to Give Away Telluride Happy Water

NEW YORK, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Telluride Health Company, a subsidiary of Priority Aviation Inc. (OtherOTC: PJET), today released HIGHlights of its 2018 marketing campaign to rollout Telluride Happy Water, a water bottled through a patented process designed to enhance a marijuana high when consumed as a beverage before partaking, or used it in a water pipe. The marketing HIGHlights are available on the company's website. The narrative on the marketing HIGHlights is included in its entirety below:

CEO Yasmine Acebo Presents Telluride Happy Water 2018 Marketing Plan Overview

We want the Telluride Health Company (THC) brand to evoke images, and more importantly, feelings associated with the cannabis lifestyle.

We smoke to chill; to take a break from what stresses us out. We smoke to enjoy a good meal. We smoke to take in the entire live music performance experience as a whole rather than sights and sounds. We smoke to share a chill connection with our friends whether there sitting next to us or we're sharing our experiences on Instagram.

I'd Like To Buy The World A Toke …

The lifestyle is not just made up of hippies or Rastas. Its students and moms; construction workers and athletes; lawyers and fireman; investment bankers and social workers. It's people of all racers, religions, identities and professions that share a common chill interest that lowers boundaries built on various cultural beliefs and otherwise embraces inclusiveness. Seriously, we were all recently sharing a bong before a meeting with a fifty-something-year-old investment banker when he caught us by surprise showing up early. The first thing he said: "Hey, can I have a hit of that?" I'm sure the ad exec back in the 1970's that came up with "I'd like to buy the world a coke, and keep it company," was really thinking "toke" when he thought about "teach[ing] the world to sing in perfect harmony." All of us in the lifestyle know the "real thing," and we know no strangers when we share our chill lifestyle.

Bezos On Weed

Amazon started by just selling books. Pretty much, any book you wanted to purchase was cheaper on Amazon. People that were big readers - whether they were professors, or historians, or romance enthusiasts, or can't-read-enough-spy-book-thriller junkies - they all started to figure out the best price for their next book was to be had buying the book online through Amazon. Most of Amazon's early customers found out about Amazon from another reader that had already made their first purchase on Amazon. Amazon targeted members of the book-on-the-night-stand; book-for-the-beach; book-for-the-airplane lifestyle and those already in the lifestyle that found out about Amazon, brought others in the lifestyle to Amazon. Wash; rinse; repeat. And we all know the rest of the Amazon history.

We call our marketing plan "Bezos On Weed." Just like Jeff Bezos seeded the "reader" community with the word about great-deals-on-books at Amazon and watched that word take root as readers sold other readers on the Amazon service, at Telluride, we want to seed the "cannabis lifestyle" community with the word on how Telluride Happy Water makes marijuana highs better-and-higher, and watch the word take root through the cannabis-life-style community.

Coachella, Lollapalooza, and ACL

Among other campaigns to seed Telluride Happy Water into the cannabis lifestyle community, we will soon be launching a contest to recruit brand ambassadors. We will send the winners to three of the top music festivals in the United States in 2018 to give away Telluride Happy Water at the event. The festival we where we plan to have winning brand ambassadors give away Telluride Happy Water are Coachella, Lollapalooza, and ACL. We're looking for candidates that are part of the cannabis lifestyle community and active on social media. Keep checking back for more details when we launch the campaign.

Step 1: Get Lifestyle Community To Try Telluride Happy Water

We're taking a step by step approach to our marketing campaign and the first step is to get people to try the product. So we will be developing other opportunities like the music festival campaign, to get Telluride Happy Water out to the community. We're confident the cannabis lifestyle community is going to like the product and share it with their friends.

Drink it before you smoke and/or use it in your choice of water-pipe for better and higher highs.

Telluride Happy Water has a higher level of dissolved oxygen in it than almost any bottled water on the market. A patented technology and formula reduces the size of water molecules which creates a platform that accelerates the uptake of anything mixed with or filtered through the patented water technology. This is how our product exponentially increases your high. Telluride Happy Water has also been formulated to deliverer more effective hydration and an optimal pH balance while also boosting the body's metabolism. Combine the high concentration of dissolved oxygen, with the enhanced uptake platform, optimal pH, improved hydration and increased metabolism, and ask yourself, what could be better to drink before your next hit or to use in your water-pipe? Telluride Happy Water, for a Rocky Mountain High.

Coming to a smoke shop near you soon in addition to being available online soon as original refreshing purified water, kiwi strawberry flavored, or as lemon lime flavored.

