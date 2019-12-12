Technomic shares 5 global restaurant trends as we approach a new decade

Technomic reveals predictions for restaurants across the world gearing up for 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of another decade is a great opportunity to reflect on just how dynamic and fast-moving the restaurant industry is. Plant-based "meats," third-party apps and social media-friendly dining spaces were new ideas in 2010 but moving forward, they will be essential to the industry. In 2020, many of last year's macro trends will evolve and mature, while quick-moving fads burn bright and fade. We can also expect the unexpected—a viral video that sparks the end of plastic straws and restaurant brands that mushroom from one to 1,000 locations seemingly overnight—all seems possible in today's landscape.

Find highlights below and uncover all five trends here: https://www.technomic.com/technomics-take/2020-global-restaurant-trends

Delivery Kitchens

Much debate surrounds this quick-growing format. Is it the restaurant of the future or a glorified commissary? Do these nonrestaurant restaurants have staying power? Dark, cloud, headless, virtual, hidden, ghost? 2020 will give us a better handle on this segment's defining characteristics and who the important players are.

Little to No Alcohol

The mocktail movement for the new decade is ushering in a sobering array of products that lower or ditch the ABV without sacrificing on the flavor, aroma, mouthfeel and quality of their booze-retaining counterparts. 2020 will bring spirit-free cocktails to more chain and independent restaurants and bars across the globe, while craft beer makers will give new life to the session beer trend by pushing down ABVs to new lows.

Additional trends include:

Restaurants are rolling out more items labeled vegan to meet growing demand for these dishes

Beverage brands are breaking out, including young brands from across the globe taking on established players

Smaller-scale regional trends could become global, including collagen-spiked drinks, brown sugar bubble teas and Instagram-unfriendly #sadfood

Contact: Aaron Jourden, (773) 412-4595, ajourden@technomic.com,

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technomic-shares-5-global-restaurant-trends-as-we-approach-a-new-decade-300974127.html

SOURCE Technomic