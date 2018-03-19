Technomic announces major marijuana study exploring the effects of legalized cannabis on adult beverage, foodservice

Research firm seeks to find answers in rapidly changing legal landscape

CHICAGO, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic recently announced it will embark on a new Multi Client Study entitled The Marijuana Effect: Understanding the Implications of Legal Recreational Cannabis Products on Restaurants & Bars. The study will explore the impacts of legalized marijuana on major industries, including adult beverage and foodservice.

Read more about the report and sponsorship opportunities here: https://www.technomic.com/available-studies/multi-client-studies/marijuana-effect

Although recreational cannabis use is still illegal at the federal level, nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use. Nine more states are expected to follow suit by the year 2020, and Canada is slated to legalize recreational marijuana use in the summer of 2018. In states where cannabis use has already been legalized, the products are regulated similarly to alcohol, with evolving regulations regarding on-premise and public use.

With this study, the firm seeks to help established industry players understand the following aspects of the rapidly growing marijuana industry:

Adult beverage consumer usage, attitudes and behaviors relative to marijuana and cannabis products

Shifts in at-home and away-from-home occasions and adult beverage consumption

Impact on away-from-home frequency and occasion dynamics

On-premise outlook for adult beverages when recreational use of cannabis is permitted

Implications for off-premise purchases of adult beverages

On-premise challenges and needs for restaurant operators

Opportunities and strategies for success in the new marketplace

"As adoption of legal cannabis grows, so do the opportunities and threats to established players in both the adult beverage and foodservice industries," says Donna Hood Crecca, associate principal at Technomic, who will be leading the study. "This is a potential disruptor for the alcohol, restaurant and bar industries, and we look forward to bringing deep, actionable insights to support stakeholders in succeeding in the evolving marketplace."

The Marijuana Effect: Understanding the Implications of Legal Recreational Cannabis Products on Restaurants & Bars Multi Client Study is available for sponsorship now and is expected to be published in September 2018.

