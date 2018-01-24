Tecate Taps Near Universal Male Insight - Men Build Brotherly Bonds Around The BBQ Grill

TECATE BOLDLY INCREASES PAID MEDIA FROM 17 TO 52 WEEKS FOR 2018 CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tecate, the Mexican growth engine inside the Heineken USA portfolio, announced an evolution to their award winning "Born Bold" campaign introduced in 2015 called "We Are Bold." The new campaign is built around four friends' brotherly bond while emphasizing the camaraderie, rivalries and unspoken, yet understood inside jokes during their regular barbecues (BBQ).

The "We Are Bold" campaign is rooted in consumer insights for the beer brand's core demographic, the bicultural Hispanic male, and the role that the BBQ grilling occasion or Carne Asada, as literally translated by this group, plays culturally as a social forum to grow closer to their friends and as a key consumption occasion.

The campaign will launch on national Hispanic and English television with two 30-second spots created by Tecate with Nómades including "CHILL" and "GYM" with a third, "COMPETITION," debuting closer to May.

As an example of the unspoken inside jokes, the first commercial, "CHILL," pits the four guys against one another to see who can hold their ice cold Tecate the longest, highlighting that there's always a friendly competition amongst brothers.

Canelo Alvarez, the world champion Mexican boxer, will once again reprise his role for a third straight year within the brand's campaign in both "GYM" and "COMPETITION," where each spot ends with a decidedly lighthearted Tecate-style twist establishing the brand's ambassador as the famous, fifth member of the Brotherhood of the BBQ.

It's great to continue my partnership with Tecate and be included in their national brand campaign," said Canelo Alvarez. "At the same time, it's very important for me to be the Tecate brand ambassador because I know that I'm a fighter who authentically represents the Hispanic and Latino community."

"By grounding our creative in the Carne Asada occasion, we've brought to life those intangible bonding moments guys share with their brothers around a grill," said Belen Pamukoff, Tecate Brand Director. "These moments will be extended throughout the year as we continue to feature the how, when and where our bicultural Hispanic celebrates the unique brotherhood between friends with a refreshing Tecate."

Tecate will increase their investment in paid media by five-fold in 2018 with the campaign running for 52 weeks, up from 17 in 2017, across online video, broadcast, digital, social, PR and out-of-home. Billboards will start appearing in select Sun Belt states (AZ, CA, NM, NV and TX) in the coming weeks and expanding to 30 key markets including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando and others by early Spring.

Red Urban, Tecate's digital agency, started teasing the campaign on January 12 through the brand's Facebook page. More digitally driven content from both Nómades and Red Urban will appear throughout 2018 building upon the camaraderie inside this brotherhood of the BBQ and, ultimately, the rituals, large and small, they create with one another.

"In 2018, we want to continue modernizing and building Tecate towards becoming the #1 Mexican import light brand. The challenge this year was to find relevant and insightful examples for the market around the Brotherhood of the BBQ," said Pablo Batlle, CCO, Nómades. "The campaign idea looks to unite bicultural men who love a good Carne Asada and an ice cold Tecate."

For additional details on Tecate's "We Are Bold" campaign, or to speak with a Tecate representative about the brand, please contact BRAYA at HUSA@BRAYAUS.com.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®, the world's most international beer brand, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Amstel Xlight, Indio, Carta Blanca and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecate-taps-near-universal-male-insight---men-build-brotherly-bonds-around-the-bbq-grill-300587097.html

SOURCE HEINEKEN USA Inc.