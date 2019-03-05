Tecate Goes Bigger And Bolder - Introduces The Mexican Import Category's First High ABV Brew And Adds Fresh Video Spots To Its "We Are Bold" Campaign

Mexico's Boldest Beer Debut's Tecate Titanium in the US; Continues Building on the Brotherly Bond and Camaraderie Between Bicultural Hispanic Men through New Creative



NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tecate, Mexico's most authentic beer, announced the introduction of Tecate Titanium, becoming the first Mexican import to market a high ABV beer. The brand will also extend its "We Are Bold" campaign, building on Tecate's masculine heritage, and highlighting Tecate Franchise and Tecate Light as the bold choice when hanging out with friends.

"When it comes to Mexican beer, Tecate is the boldest, most authentic brand in the business," said Belen Pamukoff, Tecate Brand Director. "It was natural step for us to take the mantle and lead the Mexican import category by debuting its first high ABV beer in the form of Titanium."

At 7.5% ABV, Titanium will be available via 24-ounce, single serve cans, and will launch in select markets throughout the country including New York and the Sun Belt states. Titanium will capitalize on the increased popularity of Mexican Imports, and the growing demand for high-strength beers.

Created with Nómades, the "We Are Bold" campaign centers on the cultural insight that guys everywhere become friends, but bicultural Hispanic men become brothers. This is showcased through the male bonding and friendly competition that occurs when four friends get together around the BBQ, or Carne Asada, occasion. They have a lot in common, but are also different, and however the met, they are brothers that complement each other perfectly – evident through their witty banter, and the way they jokingly tease each other.

"The new creative increases the focus on the Brotherhood of the BBQ, emphasizing the grill as the axis that unites these guys over some ice cold Tecates," Pamukoff added. What's really fun about the campaign is the clever, humorous twist at the end of each spot – that's where the boldness really begins to shine."

The campaign launches with a national rollout of the 30-second TV spot, "Abs" on April 1st on Hispanic and English television, and will continue with two additional 30-second spots, "Slow Motion" and "Hot Summer." The spots will run for 52 weeks, across online video, broadcast, digital and social, with an added product focus on radio and out-of-home.

Abs – In this spot, we see two friends enjoying a BBQ when they notice a beautiful woman. The two then take a creative step to get her attention – celebrating their victory over a Tecate Light.





– In this spot, we see two friends enjoying a BBQ when they notice a beautiful woman. The two then take a creative step to get her attention – celebrating their victory over a Tecate Light. Slow Motion – Taking place in slow motion, we view two of the friends checking up on a delicious steak on the grill. However, because of the slowness, a woman comes up behind and quickly takes the steak.





– Taking place in slow motion, we view two of the friends checking up on a delicious steak on the grill. However, because of the slowness, a woman comes up behind and quickly takes the steak. Hot Summer – It's a hot summer day, and the friends are gathered for great Carne Asada , when one of them shows up in a really thick jacket. He begins to receive strange looks from the group until he takes a sip from the jacket – opening it up to reveal a stack of cold Tecate Lights keeping him cool.

For additional details on Tecate Titanium and the "We Are Bold" campaign, visit TecateBeerUSA.com.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®– the world's most international beer brand, Dos Equis and Tecate. HEINEKEN USA also imports Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer and the new, locally brewed Newcastle Brown Ale, brewed with love from our friends at the Lagunitas Brewing Company. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecate-goes-bigger-and-bolder--introduces-the-mexican-import-categorys-first-high-abv-brew-and-adds-fresh-video-spots-to-its-we-are-bold-campaign-300806938.html

SOURCE HEINEKEN USA Inc.