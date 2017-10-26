Team USA Athletes Fuel Path To Olympic And Paralympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 With Milk

Milk Life is proud to support more than 30 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic medalists, legends and hopefuls across the country as part of Team Milk

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- What do nine out of 10 Team USA hopefuls, athletes and legends have in common? The answer: they grew up drinking milk1. But it's not just drinking milk as a kid that helped fuel Team USA, the nutrient powerhouse is a staple at U.S. Olympic Training Centers today, where tens of thousands of gallons of milk are served to U.S. Olympians and Paralympians as part of their training regimens.

Today, the Milk Life campaign celebrates dozens of athletes fueled by milk with the announcement of its full roster of Team Milk athletes. The group is comprised of more than 30 Team USA athletes across the country who have always trusted milk as part of their training and are now paired with and backed by local milk brands and dairy organizations.

"Milk has played such an important role in helping fuel the training of U.S. Olympians and Paralympians all across the country through the years," said Julia Kadison, chief executive officer at MilkPEP, the group behind the Milk Life campaign. "Now, it's such an honor to also help provide financial support to these athletes at a local level."

FUELING THE PATH TO PYEONGCHANG WITH MILK

From the kitchen table to the training table, milk helps fuel Team USA athletes with 9 essential nutrients per 8-ounce glass, including high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin D and potassium. Among its more than 30 elite U.S. athletes, Team Milk's roster features many recognizable names, including:

Kristi Yamaguchi: Skating since the age of six, Kristi is one of the most prominent female figure skaters in history. Kristi is a 1992 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, two-time World Champion (1991 and 1992), and 1992 U.S. Champion. She was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2005.

Maddie Bowman: Maddie has been skiing since the age of two and is one of the most decorated female freeskiers in history, including earning the first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in Women's Halfpipe Skiing at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

Rico Roman: Rico is a 2014 U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist and two-time World Champion sled hockey player. He is a Purple Heart recipient following his service with the U.S. Army in Iraq, where he was injured by an improvised explosive device.

Joss Christensen: Joss is one of the most distinguished male freeskiers in history, earning the title of champion at the Grand Prix three years in a row and the first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in Men's Slopestyle Skiing at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014

Jamie Anderson: Jamie took home the first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in Women's Slopestyle Snowboarding at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 and is recognized as the most decorated slopestyle snowboarder in X Games history.

CHAMPIONS ARE BUILT, NOT BORN

Team USA athletes know what it takes to become a champion – and that includes maintaining a nutritious diet as an important part of their training. Milk contains a package of nutrients that is hard to find in any other single food or beverage, making it a simple, wholesome, affordable and naturally nutrient-rich option for moms, kids and athletes. In fact, most U.S. Olympians surveyed say their mom was instrumental in encouraging their milk-drinking habit, as she knew it was an important part of their diet growing up.

"Growing up as an athlete, my mom always had milk on the table because she knew the importance of nutrition as part of my training," said U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi. "Now, being a mom of two young daughters – and athletes themselves – milk is an essential part of their meals, to help ensure they have nutrients they need to fuel them every day."

As part of its partnership with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), which began with the Olympic Games Rio 2016, Milk Life will support the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams with fully integrated marketing campaigns through the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. This first-of-its-kind category partnership and 360 campaign will feature Team Milk athletes in a variety of television, digital and in-store advertising, and unique athlete digital content, which will run throughout the duration of the Olympic Winter Games 2018.

DOZENS OF HOMETOWNS, ONE TEAM MILK

Team USA athletes are proud to represent the cities and towns they come from, which is why Team Milk is connecting its roster of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes with the milk brands and dairy councils they trust – right in their hometowns. These local organizations are proud to stand behind Team Milk athletes and help fuel their journeys to PyeongChang, as they train to compete on the world's biggest stage.

Team Milk's roster spans across a variety of states nationwide, including:

California

Alexander Massialas, two-time U.S. Olympian, Fencing (San Francisco)

Mirai Nagasu, 2010 U.S. Olympian, Figure Skating (Arcadia)

Colorado

Kevin Burton, 2014 U.S. Paralympian, Cross Country Skiing (Boulder)

Katie Uhlaender, three-time U.S. Olympian, Skeleton (Vail)

Idaho

Breezy Johnson, 2018 U.S. Olympic Hopeful, Skiing (Victor)

Illinois

Aja Evans, 2014 U.S. Olympic Bronze Medalist, Bobsled (Chicago)

Alexa Scimeca Kneirim, 2018 U.S. Olympic Hopeful, Figure Skating (Addison)

Indiana

Amy Cozad Magaña, 2016 U.S. Olympian, Diving (Indianapolis)

Iowa

Kevin McKee, 2014 U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist, Sled Hockey (Davenport)

Massachusetts

Gevvie Stone, two-time U.S. Olympian and U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist, Rowing (Newton)

Michigan

Hannah Miller, 2018 U.S. Olympic Hopeful, Figure Skating (Williamston)

Missouri

Courtney Frerichs, 2016 U.S. Olympian, Track & Field (Nixo)

Steve Cash, three-time U.S. Paralympian and U.S. Paralympic Gold and Bronze Medalist, Sled Hockey (Overland)

New York

Erin Hamlin, three-time U.S. Olympian and U.S. Olympic Bronze Medalist, Luge (Remsen)

Ohio

Emily Infeld, 2016 U.S. Olympian, Track & Field (Cleveland)

Oregon

Jackie Wiles, 2014 U.S. Olympian, Alpine Skiing (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Jill Witmer, 2016 U.S. Olympian,Field Hockey (Lancaster)

Jamie Greubel, 2014 U.S. Olympic Bronze Medalist,Bobsled (Newtown)

Texas

Johnathan Garcia, 2014 U.S. Olympian, Speedskating (Houston)

Chrishuna Williams, 2016 U.S. Olympian, Track & Field (Dallas)

Utah

Faye Gulini, two-time U.S. Olympian, Snowboarding (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Stefanie Fee, 2016 U.S. Olympian, Field Hockey (Virginia Beach)

Washington

Aaron Tran, 2018 U.S. Olympic Hopeful, Speedskating (Federal Way)

Wisconsin

Becca Hamilton, 2018 U.S. Olympic Hopeful, Curling (McFarland)

Matt Hamilton, 2018 U.S. Olympic Hopeful, Curling (McFarland)

Marvin Kimble, 2020 U.S. Olympic Hopeful, Gymnastics (Milwaukee)

About MilkPEP

MilkPEP, Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, who are committed to ensuring all children have access to nutrient-rich milk. The MilkPEP Board runs the national Milk Life campaign, a multi-faceted campaign designed to educate consumers about the powerful nutritional benefits of milk – with essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, in each 8 ounce glass. For more information, go to milklife.com.

About the United States Olympic Committee (USOC)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. As such, the USOC is responsible for the training, entering and funding of U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, while serving as a steward of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements throughout the country. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

1KRC Research conducted an online survey among retired, current, and hopeful U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes on behalf of MilkPEP between February 23 and March 7, 2016. The U.S. Olympic Committee and its National Governing Bodies distributed e-mail invitations with a link to the survey to its retired, current, and hopeful athletes inviting them to participate. In total, across Olympic and Paralympic sports, 1,113 completed the ten-minute survey (675 Olympians, 93 Paralympians and 345 hopefuls in training).

*9 out of 10 finding based on 675 responses received from survey invitations sent to all U.S. Olympic athletes.

