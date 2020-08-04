Teachers Take The Spotlight In Juicy Juice® '100% Thankful Teacher Contest' Nationwide Contest

The 100% juice brand is showing they are 100% thankful for teachers who go above and beyond by giving away more than $30,000 in prizing

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Year after year, teachers step up for their students by working overtime and dipping into their own savings to outfit their classrooms with back-to-school supplies. When remote learning took over this year, they had to lean in to their own resources even more to keep students motivated and engaged, upping their superhero status tenfold as an essential worker. And as families around the country prepare to go back to school this fall, whether virtual, in-person or a combination of both, one thing remains constant: teachers' support for their students. This school year, Juicy Juice®, the iconic kids' beverage brand, is recognizing teachers who navigated the new normal of schooling through the 100% Thankful Teacher Contest and rewarding them with more than $30,000 in prizing.

During the month of August, parents can nominate their kids' teachers who consistently go above and beyond, especially when schooling went virtual. By visiting JuicyJuice.com/Thankful, parents can submit a brief nomination detailing how their kids' teacher made a difference in their education. The top 20 entries will be shared online for the entire country to read, be inspired and vote for their favorite. The two winners who receive the most votes will each win a $10,000 grand prize to help them have the best school year yet. All finalists will win a custom prize pack of school year necessities, a supply of Juicy Juice 100% Juice and a Michaels' gift card to help ease supply woes.

To help parents and teachers prepare for a school year unlike any other, Juicy Juice is partnering with Lanesha Tabb of Education with an Apron, a K-2 educator with more than 14 years of classroom experience and two elementary students of her own. Through tips and advice found on Juicy Juice's website, Lanesha will inspire and motivate parents through lessons, resources and relatable experiences as their little students return to school.

"This school year will certainly be an adjustment for parents," says Tabb, "I'm proud to partner with Juicy Juice as they honor teachers around the country who are working tirelessly to adjust their lesson plans, classrooms and personal lives to make their students' learning experience as seamless as possible this year."

"Year after year, we see teachers go above and beyond to make sure students have a productive and engaging classroom experience," said Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Lanesha is the embodiment of giving 100% to her class, which makes her the ideal partner to help us spotlight teachers and act as a resource to parents during this back-to-school season, no matter what it may look like for them."

Juicy Juice 100% juice has been enjoyed by families as a back-to-school lunch and snack staple for more than 40 years. Available in 15 juicy flavors, Juicy Juice 100% juice is made with no added sugar, ever, and the delicious sweetness comes straight from the fruit. Each 8 oz. serving packs one cup of fruit and is an excellent source of Vitamin C, making it a great choice that moms and dads can be 100% thankful for this back to school season.

For more information on how families are navigating the back-to-school season and honoring school teachers, follow Juicy Juice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Learn more about beverage options for back to school ranging from 100% juice to lower-sugar and organic at JuicyJuice.com and follow along with the 100% Thankful Teacher contest at JuicyJuice.com/Thankful.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is the leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

