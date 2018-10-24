TAZO® Announces Launch of Camp TAZO Under New "Brew the Unexpected" Campaign

In Partnership With Drag Star Alyssa Edwards, Curated Overnight Camp Experience Encourages Fans to Break from Everyday Routines and Explore the Unexpected

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TAZO unveils plans to launch its first overnight camp experience for grownups, helmed by guest Camp Director and beloved Drag Star Alyssa Edwards. Under the new "Brew the Unexpected" campaign, inspired by the brand's spirit of exploration and discovery, TAZO is encouraging people to get out of their comfort zones and seek out the unexpected in new ways. The impetus behind "Brew the Unexpected" comes from the brand's late founder, Steven Smith, who dedicated his life traveling the world to uncover and create unique blends of tea with surprise and delight in every cup.

In a new survey, TAZO uncovered that three out of four people want to get out of their comfort zones but are unsure of where to begin, and more than 70 percent regret not trying something new versus trying and failing. With the launch of Camp TAZO, an immersive experience taking place in early 2019, TAZO is offering deserving campers the chance to break out of their comfort zones. Camp TAZO will feature a full schedule of classic camp activities, curated by Alyssa Edwards, complete with unexpected TAZO twists to help guests embrace their unexpected sides.

"Brew the Unexpected is inspired by the legacy of our late founder Steven Smith, an industry pioneer who transformed an otherwise sleepy world of tea and infused a sense of exploration and excitement within each of the blends he created," said George Hamilton, Tea Director at Unilever. "The campaign will take people on a journey of self-discovery that reignites the curiosity that lives within each of us — beginning with each cup of TAZO tea."

TAZO has partnered with Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, whose drag persona Alyssa Edwards stars in RuPaul's Drag Race and the new series Dancing Queen, to kick off the inaugural camp weekend. As Alyssa, Justin has been a trailblazer in the entertainment industry through the world of drag, and will draw from his unique journey of personal transformation to help camp-goers upend their current routines. For a glimpse into the Camp TAZO experience, visit www.CampTAZO.com.

"I'm living proof that amazing things can happen when you find the courage to break out of your comfort zone," said Justin. "Working with TAZO, I look forward to sharing my story and getting to help other people take the first steps toward discovering the unexpected in their own lives."

TAZO tea drinkers can submit an application at www.CampTAZO.com for the chance to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime experience early next year. Fans can also join the conversation using #BrewTheUnexpected and #CampTAZO on Instagram and follow along for campaign updates on Facebook.

Visit TAZO.com today to learn more about the unique product blends and where to purchase this season.

About TAZO

Founded in 1994 by Steven Smith, TAZO is a brand with a rich history of pushing taste and blend boundaries in the specialty tea segment. Carefully crafted with the most delicious tea leaves, spices and botanicals, TAZO's portfolio includes hot and iced tea, concentrates, k-cup pods, bottled tea and tea bags. For more information, including where to purchase, please visit TAZO.com.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Personal Care, Food & Refreshment and Home Care products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies. Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands visit and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tazo-announces-launch-of-camp-tazo-under-new-brew-the-unexpected-campaign-300736587.html

SOURCE TAZO