Tate & Lyle Announces Price Increases on Its Food & Beverage Solutions Products in North America

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Tate & Lyle, a leading global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announces that, effective November 1, 2018, or as contracts allow, its North American Food & Beverage Solutions business implemented price increases of between 3 and 11 percent on its specialty starches, fibers, oat products, specialty and high intensity sweeteners, and stabilization and functional systems.

These adjustments are required following significant cost increases over the past 12 months in areas such as materials and logistics, and transportation due to substantial truck shortages.

Customers should contact their Tate & Lyle account manager for further details.

