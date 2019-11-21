Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Celebrates Artesia Location Anniversary with Giveaways and Promotions

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Artesia, CA store on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

To commemorate the occasion, Tastea has planned a day of beverage giveaways and special promotions including:

The first 50 guests in line on Saturday, Dec. 14 will receive a FREE Limited Edition t-shirt and a FREE 20 oz. Specialtea.

will receive a FREE Limited Edition t-shirt and a FREE 20 oz. Specialtea. The next 50 guests that day will receive a FREE 20 oz. Specialtea.

After Tastea's giveaways are done, the restaurant will offer BOGO (buy one, get one) deals on drinks all day (Saturday operating hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.). Prize scratchers will also be given with every food purchase. Customers have the opportunity to win Disneyland Tickets, Apple Airpods, gifts cards, or free Tastea food & drinks.

Tastea Artesia is located at:

18174 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701

Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas' menu features fresh-brewed artisan teas with real fruit juice, freshly made milk teas, artisan cold brew coffee drinks, and thick and creamy blended beverages. Drinks can be customized with boba, real fruit bits, jellies and more. All food items on Tastea's menu are gluten-free.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their customers. Tastea has 16 locations across California, Arizona, and Texas, with more locations opening soon.

