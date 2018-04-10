The Taste Brings Together Top Chefs and the Community

Inverness, Fla. event is an Elite Qualifier for the World Food Championships

INVERNESS, Fla., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taste, is a one-day music, beverage and art festival that is also a qualifier for the World Food Championship (WFC) in Orange Beach, Alabama. This year's event welcomes 21 top chefs and food trucks to compete in nine categories: Sandwich, Burger, Bacon, Chicken, Steak, Appetizer, Dessert and Chef/Golden Ticket. The chef with the highest score in the Chef/Golden Ticket category will move onto the WFC, which is the largest competition in food sport. The WFC is a springboard for many up and coming culinary stars, and the winning chef of this event will receive a $1,000 travel stipend to the WFC. Tickets are available at the event and TasteofInverness.com.

Event organizers recommend that attendees take advantage of the new $3 or less "taste" option at each restaurant. This event is made possible by the Citrus County Education Foundation 50+ volunteers. The event is lakeside with art and live music by Lovestruck Robot.

The Taste

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Liberty Park, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness

The food competition roars in with 45 entries for the judges to score live at the event.

Participating Food Trucks & Restaurants:

Barn Goddess Barbeque

Bubbaques

Burger Lab

Caribbean Islands Cuisine

Cattle Dog Roasters

Deuce & A Half BBQ Co.

Gypsy Fish

Joe's Family Restaurant

Katch 22

Leapin Lizard's Delicious Bites

Little Italy

Lynn's Ice Cream

Motor City Pasta Co.

Mr. Paella/Primos Kitchen

Pine Street Pub

Rapoza's

Rising Sun Bistro, Brooksville

The Jamaican Jerk Hut

Willy T's Crab Shack Food Truck

World Fusion Sushi

Yai Yai Style Lounge

