Tarukino Inc. Announces Six New Cannabis Infused Beverages Utilizing Their Proprietary S  RSE Emulsion

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarukino Inc. is proud to announce the launch of six new cannabis-infused beverages for those looking for alternative ways to consume cannabis. Tarukino is adding these new products to their already successful product line that includes Happy Apple - an infused sparkling apple juice and Velvet Swing, a water based, cannabis infused sexual lubricant and Pearl20, a cannabis infused food and beverage mixer.

"With these new products, we're here to show the industry there that, when it comes to consuming cannabis, there is a great alternative to smoking," said Howard Lee, CEO of Tarukino Inc. "These products will also show consumers and other cannabis edible makers that quality products can be made without including cannabis smell or taste," says Lee.

Recently approved by the Washington State Liquor Control Board for public enjoyment, these new products bring their own unique flare to the marketplace:

Happy Apple Diet is low-calorie version of Washington State's #1 best selling cannabis beverage

Twisted Apple is an all-natural infused sparkling apple beverage

Utopia is an infused, calorie-free sparkling water, flavored with natural fruit essences

Vertus is the all-natural cannabis-infused sparkling Champagne-style beverage

Pearl2O Mini is the flavorless infused food and beverage mixer.

Reeb is a cannabis infused barley soda.

All of Tarukino's products are infused with their proprietary SōRSE emulsion technology, which is a water based emulsion ensuring flavorless, fast-acting, consistent and accurate dosing in all of our family of products.

About Tarukino

Tarukino is a technology driven group of innovators creating surprisingly delightful, cannabis infused products for those in search of something better. Based in Seattle, Washington, Tarukino produces cannabis products based on its core technology, Sōrse™. Sōrse is the first and only water soluble cannabis product that produces entirely taste- and odor-free cannabis emulsions for infusion of medical and recreational products. Contact sales@venspark.com to preorder now.

