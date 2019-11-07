Tarpon Cellars Announces Launch of 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

Napa Valley-based Wine Label Releases Highly Anticipated and Allocated Wine



NAPA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarpon Cellars, a Napa Valley-based wine label focused on bringing people together through events, music, and philanthropy, announces today the release of its highly anticipated 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon. The label's signature offering, the wine spent 23 months in French oak prior to bottling and showcases a striking balance in terms of extraction, fruit and oak.

The nose of Tarpon Cellars' 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon is layered and complex with mulberry, sandalwood and vanilla bean. On entry, the acid structure is the backbone for the wine, which is weighty but balanced. Elegant tannins are integrated with a round mouthfeel that is complemented by black fig, graphite and red licorice. While retaining the focus of the fruit, the finish lingers in chocolate-covered strawberries and earthy tones. Exploring the boundaries of darkness and light, it was made for both aging and approachability in the first few years.

Tarpon Cellars exclusively sources its fruit from family-owned Shifflett Ranch and Vineyard. The vineyard is on an alluvial fan west of Yountville, and the volcanic soils provide an ideal place for growing Cabernet, as the grapes get physiologically ripe relatively early so they can be picked before sugar levels are too high, retaining much of the acid and keeping the alcohol moderate for a modern Cabernet.

"The goal of the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon was to take a special vineyard in the western foothills of Oak Knoll and create a wine that speaks to that place," says Jeremy Carter, founder and winemaker at Tarpon Cellars. "I wanted to make a wine that was everything I think a Napa Cabernet should be, and this site allows me to do that while working with a fourth-generation farming family in the Shiffletts, who also happen to be my friends and neighbors."

In addition to the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, the brand also offers a slightly tropical, layered and complex 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, which is a combination of styles from France, New Zealand and California, and a deeply textured 2018 Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon with hints of fresh strawberry, white peach and cotton candy.

Currently, Tarpon Cellars wine is only available for purchase online, but a number of cases of the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon have been allocated for distribution in the South.

About Tarpon Cellars

Tarpon Cellars was founded in 2017 by veteran winemaker Jeremy Carter, with the focus of crafting wines of distinction from Napa Valley. It produces single-vineyard wines with fruit from Shifflett Ranch in Oak Knoll, and one dollar from every bottle sold goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Georgia. Despite being a Napa Valley wine, Tarpon Cellars has deep roots in the southeast, with a distribution focus in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.tarponcellars.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Haley Barton

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 Ext. 129

hbarton@trevelinokeller.com

Related Images

tarpon-cellars-2017-cabernet.jpg

Tarpon Cellars' 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

Tarpon Cellars announces the release of its highly anticipated 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tarpon-cellars-announces-launch-of-2017-cabernet-sauvignon-300954125.html

SOURCE Tarpon Cellars