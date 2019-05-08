  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. World of Wine
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. World of Wine

Target Adds Sangria to Its Line of $5 Wines

By
Editor
Summer, where you at?
target red sangria
Courtesy of Target

In 2017, Target announced it would debut a new wines for $5 each. The first batch, from the company’s California Roots line, included chardonnay, pinot grigio, moscato, cabernet sauvignon and a red blend. Now, just in time for summer, the selection will grow to include a 750-milliliter bottle of red sangria.

20 Reasons Why You Should Drink a Glass of Wine Every Day

California Roots Sangria has an 11 percent ABV and promises notes of fresh berries and zesty citrus. Just pour this baby into a pitcher with some ice, add some fresh berries if you’re feeling crafty, and then you’re good to go. It’s expected to hit store shelves starting May 20 and will retail for $5 just like its sister bargain wines. According to a brand spokesperson, the fruity booze will be available on a national level — but that doesn’t mean everywhere, unfortunately. Not all Target stores have a license to sell alcohol.

Related Stories
50 Things You Need to Do This Summer GalleryThe 75 Most Popular Bars in America, According to YelpThese 20 States Consume the Most Alcohol in America8 Secrets to Scoring Wine Deals at Costco

Shoppers in locations that are permitted to sell alcohol have the option of picking from another cheap line of wines at “Tar-Jay” simply called “The Collection.” Launched just this year, it boasts five bottles including cabernet sauvignon, a red wine blend, rosé, pinot grigio and chardonnay. Why go to the liquor store when you can find perfectly great wine an aisle over from the 10 foods you should always buy at Target?

Summer Cocktails You Need to Make This Year Gallery