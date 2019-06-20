Talent Innovators Share Engagement and Retention Secrets at SHRM Annual Conference

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - During the SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition, Saba's most innovative customers will share their strategies for increasing engagement and driving performance through personalized talent experiences. Talent leaders from Curves, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Sally Beauty and Vulcan Inc. will provide practical insights into creating more connected and personalized coaching, feedback and learning experiences that deliver measurable impact on engagement, retention and business success. These stories will be showcased in Saba's booth #1824.

Vulcan Inc. nurtures high performance and positions itself as an employer of choice with #OnlyAtVulcan experience

Seattle-based Vulcan Inc. is the umbrella company for a host of signature entities including the Seattle Seahawks, the Museum of Pop Culture, and Stratolaunch. Vulcan follows a mantra that describes the one-of-a-kind environment that employees are part of at work every day: #OnlyAtVulcan.

"With Saba as part of our talent strategy Vulcan is able to provide a complete employee experience that enables their success and drives performance," said Tim Mulligan, Vulcan CHRO and best-selling author of ROAR: How to Build a Resilient Organization the World Famous San Diego Zoo Way. "We are proud to deliver an authentic, transparent people strategy that involves finding and developing professionals for a wide variety of disciplines, projects and problems."

Meet Vulcan Sunday, June 23 @ 5:00 p.m.

Sally Beauty enhances its people's strengths and lays the foundation for engagement and retention

Sally Beauty is one of the largest retailers of specialty beauty products in the world. The company recognized that in order for performance and learning to be successful, employees needed to be engaged in every step of the process and experience firsthand the resulting developmental and business benefits.

"We knew that this is not Field of Dreams. 'If you build it, they will come' is not a solid strategy for launching development initiatives. We knew we had to get people engaged with the process," said Yvette Birlew, Director of L&D for Sally Beauty. "Our high level of employee engagement with Saba tells us that people recognize the opportunity they have to grow and develop with us."

Meet Sally Beauty Monday, June 24 @ 9:45 a.m.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery creates a culture of personalized performance through 1:1 feedback and coaching conversations

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is a Top 20 Craft Brewery whose mission is to create "off-centered goodness for off-centered people." Dogfish Head has worked with Saba to create a culture of ongoing performance for its entire team, shifting the focus to delivering meaningful, regular feedback that supports coaching and growth, rather than giving a singular annual review.

"As a company we have a lot of passionate, talented and team-oriented co-workers who have come together to grow this company into a very special community," said Bailey Borsecki, Dogfish Head HR Inspirations Manager. "Thanks to Saba, our performance management strategy is a major competitive advantage as we retain and develop highly sought after talent in the exploding craft beer market."

Meet Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Monday, June 24 at 3:30 p.m .

Curves delivers modern learning approaches to engage global franchise community

Global fitness leader Curves faced a rebrand at a pivotal point in the company's history. It was clear the traditional approaches to training franchise owners needed to change; the company knew modernity and consistency was vital as they rebuilt their brand.

"Saba knows how to address the unique needs of global franchise brands like no other, which was a big reason we selected them to support our learning strategy, said Amanda Merriam, Director of Training with Curves. "It was vital that our solution supported our strategy: a modern environment that could scale to support a large global footprint providing consistency but also an opportunity for a more personal, engaging experience. Curves franchise owners have readily embraced this approach, and they can see the impact of well-trained staff which leads to a better customer experience."

Meet Curves Tuesday, June 25 at 9:45 a.m.

Explore the path to better people, teams and companies

Visit Saba at booth #1824 and explore the latest hyper-connected recruiting, learning and performance innovations used by more than 4,000 global organizations to develop better employees, better leaders and better business outcomes.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that the success of any business starts with its people. We also know that people need a different kind of environment to bring their best to work every day. So we created that environment – one that's built on strategy, aligned to goals and designed for humans. An environment where people and teams are in the driver's seat of their own experience. Where development is part of their day, every day. And where deep performance insight connects people to business success. Thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit http://www.saba.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talent-innovators-share-engagement-and-retention-secrets-at-shrm-annual-conference-300871709.html

SOURCE Saba Software Canada Inc.