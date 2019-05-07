Taking the Stage for a Bone Health and Dairy Duet

Interactive Event Teaches Children Importance of Good Nutrition for Strong Bones



ATLANTA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This past Saturday, The Dairy Alliance held a "May the Fourth Be with Moo" bone health event at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History in honor of National Osteoporosis Awareness Month and Star Wars Day. Kicking off The Dairy Alliance's Bonegevity: Bones Built to Last campaign, families were treated to games, a photo booth with props, cheese and milk samples, a cooking demonstration by Chef Keith Campbell and a performance by Jump with Jill, the world's only rock and roll nutrition show.

The event—included with standard museum admission ticket price— was held on Saturday, May 4, also known as Star Wars Day due to the famous "May the Force be with you" quote. Children were encouraged to come in their best Star Wars or cow attire to compete in the costume contest. The winner received a free annual family membership to the Fernbank Museum.

Fernbank was the perfect backdrop for "May the Fourth Be with Moo." Children danced and sang with Jump with Jill underneath the bones of the world's largest dinosaurs, the Argentinosaurus and Giganotosaurus. These towering skeletons served as a reminder to help bones last a lifetime.

Jump with Jill held two performances, including a bone rap sharing that calcium-rich foods, like milk and cheese, as well as exercise are important for healthy bones.

"Even a child can tell you to drink your milk and eat your vegetables. Jump with Jill helps close the gap between what people know and what people do by making an overwhelmingly compelling experience that will help kids prioritize the healthy choice over the unhealthy one," said Jump with Jill creator Jill Jayne, MS, RD. "We think it's so important, we sing and dance about it."

To display what dairy foods children can enjoy for peak bone health, families tried two flavors of Cabot® Cheese, Seriously Sharp and Light, as well as three new flavors of Kroger® Private Selection™ Primo Pastures flavored milk— Belgian Chocolate, Cherry Cordial and Sea Salt Caramel.

A recent survey revealed that more than half (52%) of parents don't know that adult bone health can be directly linked to calcium intake as a child, while 89% of parents don't know how much calcium their growing children need.

"These kinds of events are so important to educate parents and children in a fun way about the importance of keeping dairy foods, like milk, on the table and in the refrigerator at home" said Doug Ackerman, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. "Our farmers work tirelessly to provide a safe, delicious and nutritious product for families to enjoy throughout their lifetime."

About The Dairy Alliance

On behalf of dairy farm families, The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit, works with schools, health professionals, retailers, dairy processors and the public to promote dairy foods. For more information, visit thedairyalliance.com.

About Fernbank

Fernbank, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, is one of the most popular and iconic cultural destinations in Atlanta. A collection of experiences rooted in science, nature and human culture, the attraction includes a natural history museum, giant screen 3D theater and 75 acres of nature adventures that include the largest urban old-growth Piedmont Forest in the United States. Visit fernbankmuseum.org for more information and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jump with Jill

Now in its 12th season, the world's only rock & roll nutrition show Jump with Jill uses sing-able anthems to transform nutrition education into a live concert. Created by a Registered Dietitian and professional musician, Jump with Jill gets students moving and learning about health in a way they will never forget. The Emmy-nominated nutrition education program has been performed 3,500 times in six countries for over a million kids. Get ready to rock at jumpwithjill.com.

Rebecca Egsieker- The Dairy Alliance

regsieker@thedairyalliance.com

770.842.2046

Jess Shock- Fernbank

Jess.Shock@fernbankmuseum.org

404.929.6381

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taking-the-stage-for-a-bone-health-and-dairy-duet-300845272.html

SOURCE The Dairy Alliance