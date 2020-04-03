Taking Care of our Own: Ghost Tequila Launches Bartender Cocktail Challenge and Fundraiser for Hospitality Industry

Initiative Taps Skills and Creativity of Bartenders to Help Contribute Dollars to Bar and Restaurant Community

BOSTON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help raise much-needed immediate funds for furloughed bartenders and restaurant professionals, Ghost Tequila has launched the "Ghost Cocktail Challenge" to engage out-of-work bartenders across the country to compete for prizes and cash – all while raising money for the greater industry.

More than 100 bartenders from cities across the U.S. were invited to create a spicy Ghost Tequila cocktail – creatively using ingredients they have at home – and share a home video of themselves preparing and explaining the drink. The videos and recipes are posted at GhostTequila.com/Challenge for people to log on and vote, in tournament fashion, for their favorites. For every vote cast, Ghost will contribute $1 to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, and invite donations to the organization through Ghost's GoFundMe page (Ghost will match contributions, up to $10,000.) Also, every bartender who created a Ghost cocktail will receive swag prizes and cash at each round of the tournament, totaling more than $2,000 for the ultimate winner.

"Ghost Tequila is growing because of the enormous support of bartenders and the hospitality industry. As a small company, we don't have the millions of dollars that others are donating, but it was still very important to us to do our part to support this community and our friends in need," said Chris Moran, Ghost Tequila's CEO and co-founder, and a former bartender himself. "The Ghost Cocktail Challenge is a way to do some good, and have fun at the same time."

Bartenders are a strong community, and they're always very generous and eager to help each other. Knowing how many bartenders are stuck at home and looking for ways to put their skills and talent to work – not only for themselves, but for others too – is what led to the idea for the Ghost Cocktail Challenge.

"As challenging as this situation is, it's truly inspiring to see the way that people all across the country have come together to help one another," added Moran. "For example, here in my hometown of Boston, we recently partnered with a local band to broadcast an Instagram Live concert – from their basement – to raise money for a group of area bars and bartenders. Together we brought in over $13,000 in just a couple of hours!"

Ghost Tequila is an innovative high-quality 100% agave tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, and infused with a splash of spice, making it an ideal spirit to help people mix perfect spicy cocktails.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taking-care-of-our-own-ghost-tequila-launches-bartender-cocktail-challenge-and-fundraiser-for-hospitality-industry-301034801.html

SOURCE Ghost Tequila