TÖST Wins Specialty Food Association 2018 sofi Award

RED HOOK, N.Y., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TÖST, a sparkling non-alcoholic white tea, white cranberry and ginger beverage, is the 2018 sofi award winner for New Product in the Cold Beverage – Ready to Drink category. The Specialty Food Association's sofi stands for "specialty outstanding food innovation" and represents the best of the best." More than 2,600 products in 39 categories were submitted for review.

"We are enormously grateful to the national panel of culinary experts who recognize the distinctly delicious flavor of TÖST," says Brooks Addington, CEO of TÖST Beverages. "We are looking forward to sharing TÖST at the Summer Fancy Food Show and with the many customers who will be tasting our beverage for the first time in the near future."

TÖST is an all-natural, dry, sparkling non-alcoholic beverage created to complement every occasion, whether served alone as an elegant and low-calorie alternative, or as the perfect mixer in a top-shelf cocktail. Loved by everyone who tries it and praised by chefs for its ability to pair well with food, TÖST is a superb culinary experience that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, by anyone.

TÖST is served in restaurants and available at retail in select locations across the Northeast and Midwest. Please visit us at https://www.tostbeverages.com/new-page/ to see where TÖST is available or to purchase online.

