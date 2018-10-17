SZENT Introduces an Entirely New Way to Experience Water

New Beverage Brand Channels Flavor Through Your Sense of Smell

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SZENT, an innovative new beverage brand, announced today the launch of its initial product lineup. With nothing more than water in the bottle, the brand's proprietary scent ring, infused with all-natural oils, channels the flavor experience through your sense of smell, avoiding the need for artificial sweeteners or additives.

"The market for flavored beverages is in need of meaningful innovation," said SZENT CEO Shawn Griffis. Public scrutiny has fallen hard on an industry that misrepresents water alternatives. And despite millions of dollars spent repackaging the norm, sales are declining amongst major brands. For the consumer who's looking for a healthier beverage but finds water uninspiring, the options are few. By utilizing the power of the olfactory, SZENT can truly offer hydration and flavor without compromise. "We saw an opportunity to bring some much needed change to a routine category," says Shawn.

Bottled in Los Angeles, SZENT uses a reverse osmosis purification process and paraben free bottles made from recyclable plastic. The brand's five core still flavors include Passionfruit, Tangerine, Tropical, Pineapple and Mint. At launch, SZENT will be sold exclusively on Amazon, retailing for $27 for a case of 12. As of next year, the brand will make its brick and mortar debut, with single serve bottles retailing for $2.25.

SZENT will compete with both bottled waters and traditionally flavored offerings. "It's our opinion that no one's solved for a drink promising equal parts health and satisfaction," said SZENT Chief Creative Officer, Maddie Grandbois. "We've reached the limits of what today's flavored beverages can offer. So we started thinking outside the bottle, and in the process, realized how important your sense of smell is to the flavor experience. From that simple insight, SZENT was born."

About SZENT

Pure water innovated, SZENT enhances the drinking experience with only the scent of all-natural ingredients, nothing more. It's all in the ring. Secured to the neck of the bottle, this deceptively simple addition is infused with essential oils, unlocking a sensorial experience that's been right under your nose this whole time. To learn more, visit drinkszent.com.

