SYSPRO Named a Leading Software and Technology Provider to the Food and Beverage Industry

Food Logistics Magazine Recognizes SYSPRO for Delivering Innovative Technology Solutions that Address the Needs of Food and Beverage Companies

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has been placed on the Food Logistics Magazine FL100+ List, the publication's annual listing of the "leading 100-plus software and technology providers to the food and beverage industry." The annual list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

SYSPRO was named a leading software provider based on the innovative technology solution and services it provides food and beverage companies. The SYSPRO solution offers comprehensive, flexible and industry-specific functionalities that enable food companies to gain complete control over the planning and management of all facets of the organization. SYSPRO's powerful capabilities in end-to-end traceability, trade promotion management, specification management, quality assurance and control as well as change management, provides food and beverage manufacturers with the technology needed to detect and address exceptions at any stage in their operations.

In addition, SYSPRO ERP Software helps food and beverage companies to:

Satisfy FDA compliance and regulatory responsibilities, including inspections and recalls

Access real-time information, and gain full visibility throughout the entire supply chain

Effectively track inventory levels and movements across physical or virtual locations

Improve customer satisfaction by enhancing order accuracy and shortening lead time

Increase profits with flexible unit-of-measure costing and monitoring of production

Optimize inventory management and control raw materials for accurate scheduling and planning of production

Maximize financial performance and control costs

"In extremely regulated industries like food and beverage, it's imperative that companies have technology in place that gives them full visibility in to every aspect of their business," said Joey Benadretti, President, SYSPRO USA. "SYSPRO strives to help companies reduce these business complexities while helping them gain a competitive edge. Our technology has been implemented in many of today's leading food and beverage companies, helping each customer achieve greater insight and tighter controls of their operations."

"New developments and innovations in the software and technology sector are making sizeable impacts on the global food supply chain," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The result is a greater visibility, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced shelf life for perishables, and the emergence of a more proactive and nimble food supply chain that benefits both the food industry and its logistics partners, as well as the end consumer."

Companies on this year's 2017 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2017 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

