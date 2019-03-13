SXSW Festival Film Premieres Party With Tequila Comisario®

Signature Tequila Cocktails Poured At Prestigious Texas Film/Interactive/Music Festival In Austin



AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11th, 2019, the new Austin hot-spot, Moonfire Lounge located at 310 Colorado Street, played host to a collection of Hollywood cocktail receptions for three official SXSW festival film selections MS. WHITE LIGHT, TONE DEAF and THE DAY SHALL COME, with premier host partner and sponsor, Tequila Comisario®, as the EXCLUSIVE tequila for the following events:

MONDAY, MARCH 11TH,

2:30pm - 4:30pm

Premiere Party for the film, MS. WHITE LIGHT in celebration of cast Judith Light, Zach Spicer, John Ortiz, & Roberta Colindrez

5:00pm-7:00pm

Premiere Party for the film TONE DEAF in celebration of cast AnnaLynne McCord, Amanda Crew, & Robert Patrick

8:00pm-11:00pm

Cocktail Party for FILMNATION ENTERTAINMENT celebrating their various casts at the festival including Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O'Hare & Jim Gaffigan

In addition to the parties, the pop up also hosted a day of the Collider Portrait and Media Studio during the daytime. Here, top filmmakers and actors stopped in during their press circuits to conduct interviews and to take cast portraits as exclusive content on the popular entertainment site, Collider, which garners over 11 million visitors and 50 million page views monthly. Additional brands activating on-site to style out the festival's A-list include celebrity favorites mou boots and Tai Jewelry as well as the trend forward Line and Dot and the acclaimed Red Nose Day Charity, who has helped change the lives of millions of children for the better.

Creative libations to set the party tone started with the ultra-premium and award-winning, Tequila Comisario®, available in three expressions, including mixable Blanco, aged Reposado and Añejo. There were three signature cocktails created specifically for the event:

COMISARIO BLANCO PALOMA

Tequila Comisario® Blanco | Fresh Grapefruit Juice | Seltzer | Squeeze of Lime | Salted Rim | Lime Garnish

COMISARIO OL' FASHION

Tequila Comisario® Añejo | Angostura Bitters | Agave Nectar | Lime Garnish

COMISARIO REPOSADO MARGARITA

Tequila Comisario® Blanco | Pineapple Juice | Agave Nectar | Fresh Lime Juice | Pineapple Wedge

These small-batch craft tequilas, owned by Elite Beverage International, are double-distilled and cold-filtered and made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber Agave found in the highlands of Jalisco Mexico. Recent awards and ratings include the coveted 2018 Champions of the World Spirits Competition; a "98 points" rating as Best New Tequila; and "#1 Best Blanco Margarita" by Cigar & Spirits Magazine.

**This program, its sponsors, and producers are an independent program operating in Austin, Texas in support of specific filmmakers and are not affiliated or sanctioned with the South by Southwest Film Festival®**

About Tequila Comisario ®

Privately owned by Elite Beverage International, Tequila Comisario® is one of the highest-awarded tequilas, winning the US and international competitions winning multiple Gold and Double-Gold medals, Best of Class/Category, Tequila of the Year in 2018, 98-point ratings and ranked best Blanco and Añejo in the "World Spirits Competition." www.tequilacomisario.com

About Elite Beverage International

A global spirits and wine distribution and marketing promotions company, based in Orange County, California, which proudly presents its flagship product, the ultra-premium, and award-winning, Tequila Comisario® and Sensi Wines. The company does business across the United States through alliances with major distributors, restaurants, hotels and resorts. www.elitebeverage.net



