SweetWater Taps Dagger As Social Agency Of Record

ATLANTA, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagger announced today that it has been named social content agency for SweetWater Brewing Company. The agency has been tasked with supporting social strategy, conception and content production. Work is already in motion for bringing the brand's vibe to life across Facebook and Instagram, and highlights the breweries' Summer lineup, plus brand new seasonal beer, "Tropical Lover" Berliner Weisse.

"We needed a partner that could help us differentiate ourselves from our competitors," said Brian Miesieski, VP of Marketing at SweetWater. "Dagger is known for their bold content and fun culture, so we knew they were the perfect partner for us."

The oft edgy and provocative brand is the 15th largest craft brewery in the nation and is the brainchild behind the annual SweetWater 420 Festival, held at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park in April. Included in the current efforts is a new social series touting "Tropical Lover" with flavorful content that aims to please even the pickiest of ale enthusiasts.

"We're excited to partner with SweetWater," said Josh Ball, VP of Business Leadership at Dagger. "This beloved brand is known for pushing the envelope and together we will create some truly unique creative."

About SweetWater Brewing Co.

SweetWater (named for the founder's favorite creek to paddle in Atlanta) celebrated 21 years in February '18 and is the 15th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes SweetWater 420, IPA, TripleTail tropical IPA, Blue, Goin' Coastal IPA with pineapple, and Hop Hash Easy IPA. Seasonal releases offer palate pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, limited batches from The Hatchery pilot system, and progressive barrel aged styles in The Woodlands Project series. @sweetwaterbrew

About Dagger

Built after the era of mobile and social proliferation, Dagger is designed to lead brands within today's fast-moving, consumer-driven marketplace. We believe that, to prosper, brands must behave more like media companies — innovating new ways to capture people's attention by distributing culturally relevant content across all forms of media. Founded in 2013, Dagger is Atlanta's fastest growing agency. Dagger's client roster includes Aflac, ChooseATL, Interface, Braves, Mizuno, IHG and SweetWater.

