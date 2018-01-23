Swedish Sugar Buster Launches In The Us

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the recent decline of soda sales, the market is calling for alternative beverages to fill consumer demand. Enter Good Idea™. Good Idea™ – The Swedish Sugar Buster is a scientifically proven dietary supplement of five amino acids and a mineral in sparkling water that can help those with normal blood sugar levels handle the sugar spike following any meal containing fast carbs and/or sugar.

"We see a rapidly growing market here," says Bjorn Oste, CEO of Californian subsidiary Good Idea Inc. that is behind the introduction of Good Idea™ in the US. "More and more people are becoming increasingly aware that sugar is bad for their health, and that it is hard to avoid, since it is in ordinary meals such as pizza and sushi. With sugary sodas added to their meals, the eating habits pose serious threats to good health. Good Idea™ isn't just another unsweetened beverage. What makes it truly different is that it contains a clinically proven formula designed to help the body handle the sugar spikes following ordinary meals. I can´t imagine a better alternative to soda."

"We know how difficult it is to break bad habits and move towards a healthier lifestyle. So when we designed Good Idea™ our aim was to create an attractive product that would fit into established mealtime patterns, while simultaneously having a real impact. The result is a product that can be instrumental in attacking the sugar problem in a sustainable way, both for individuals and healthcare providers. Today, we are working closely with the professional health community and have been happy to see how our philosophy goes hand in hand with the work of dietitians, nutritionists and nurses all over the USA."

Good Idea™ is the result of many years of research at the Antidiabetic Food Centre of Lund University, Sweden. It comes in two all natural flavors – orange-mango and lemon-lime. Currently, Good Idea™ is available for purchase on Amazon and via www.goodideadrinks.com. Retail introduction is planned for Spring 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swedish-sugar-buster-launches-in-the-us-300585001.html

SOURCE Good Idea