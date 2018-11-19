SVEDKA Vodka Is Bold & Unapologetic in New Marketing Campaign

Brand's First National Campaign in Over Five Years Challenges its Audience to "Bring Your Own Spirit"

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SVEDKA Vodka, the number-one imported vodka in the United States*, today launches its first national brand campaign in over five years. The brand's new integrated marketing campaign features the call-to-action of "Bring Your Own Spirit" and will include TV commercials, creative digital marketing and social media content.

SVEDKA's new "Bring Your Own Spirit" message channels its original and energizing brand ethos through vibrant imagery, captivating content, and declarative language. The 15- and 30-second TV commercials showcase an eclectic and energetic cast, bringing their own spirit to the occasion and living their lives with authenticity, diversity and originality. In its digital ad creative, the brand speaks directly to its bold consumer through powerful visuals and dynamic language: "All Heart Eyes on You," "Exist Loudly," "Darling, You're A Heavy Pour," and "You're A Rainbow & They're All Colorblind."

"SVEDKA has stood out for years with its loyal fanbase for its edgy and provocative point of view," said Jim Sabia, Chief Marketing Officer, Constellation Brands. "We believe that the brand's new 'Bring Your Own Spirit' platform represents the consumer of today - one that is fearlessly original, has a distinct point of view, and makes no apologies for who they are or what they do. This campaign showcases the dynamic energy and sense of place that connects the consumer intimately with the SVEDKA brand, creating a tangible sense of good times in the immediate future."

The creative within all "Bring Your Own Spirit" ads highlight how SVEDKA is constantly breaking the mold and supporting bold thrill seekers with its vast and innovative flavor portfolio including Strawberry Lemonade, Cucumber Lime and Blue Raspberry, as well as core flavors and 80-proof.

TV commercials will commence today on cable networks including; Bravo, ESPN, USA, E!, Comedy Central, among others. Following broadcast, digital marketing and social media ads will roll out across Facebook and Instagram through Spring 2019. Digital platforms will be a critical media vehicle to communicate the brand's message through banner advertising and interactive content opportunities that allow the consumer to click through to SVEDKA's brand site and explore the brand and "Bring Your Own Spirit" in its entirety.

"Bring Your Own Spirit" was created, directed and edited by SVEDKA Vodka's creative agency of record, R/GA: Todd Sullivan, Managing Director, Client Services; Tim Hogan, Creative Director; Nathan Kraft, Group Director, Connections; Julie Benevides, Senior Content Producer and Catherine Hughes, Executive Producer.

*Source: 2018 Beverage Information Group Liquor Handbook

ABOUT SVEDKA VODKA:

SVEDKA Vodka is the number-one imported vodka brand in the United States (2018 Beverage Information Group Liquor Handbook). SVEDKA has won numerous category awards and accolades, including a Gold Medal for SVEDKA 80-Proof in the International Wine and Spirits Competition (2014), Impact's "Blue Chip" Brand Award (2012, 2013), the Fast Track Award at Beverage Information Group's 2011and 2010 Growth Brand Awards as well as Impact's "Hot Brand" award in 2012. Additionally, SVEDKA received a Gold Medal for Exceptional Taste and Best Buy (BTI, 2008), and a Gold Medal in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2005, 2008, 2011). Intangible Business also named SVEDKA the #4 Most Powerful Vodka Brand on their 2011 Power 100 List. SVEDKA is 40% alcohol by volume (80 proof), distilled five times and made from Swedish winter wheat, resulting in a smooth, clean taste. SVEDKA is also available in 100-Proof (50% alcohol by volume), Blue Raspberry, Cucumber Lime, Grapefruit Jalapeño, Peach, Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Lemonade, Orange Cream Pop, Colada, Strawberry Colada, Citron, Clementine, Raspberry, Cherry, and Vanilla, each 35% alcohol by volume (70 proof). Constellation Brands, SVEDKA's parent company, is the number-one multi-category supplier for beer, wine and spirits in the United States.

