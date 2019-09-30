Super Herb Beverage Pioneer, REBBL, Launches a New Line of Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics for Digestive Support

The line extension features four plant-powered sparkling tonics that are the perfect alternative to higher sugar kombuchas



EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional beverage brand, REBBL, announces the launch of Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics, a line of delicious, hydrating, plant-based beverages with six grams of prebiotic fiber to support digestive health. The ultra-refreshing effervescent drinks boast flavor profiles like cold-brew cola and ginger turmeric, with only six to eight grams of sugar per bottle.

Over half of consumers report that low sugar options are an important factor in deciding what to buy for their household*, yet many of the leading kombucha brands have anywhere between 12 and 16 grams per bottle, creating an opportunity for a refreshing, ultra-low sugar functional digestive tonic. With only six to eight grams of sugar per bottle, REBBL's Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics are not only delicious and refreshing, but deliver six grams of prebiotic fiber that serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria. Prebiotics support the body in building and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, and are a necessary precursor to probiotics. REBBL's tonics deliver 22 percent of the recommended intake of daily fiber in a delicious, effervescent drink.

"Our new Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics fill a void in the market when it comes to low-sugar options that aid in digestive health, and they have the added benefits of high-integrity plant ingredients like elderberry, turmeric, and mate for an added layer of functionality," says Michele Kessler, REBBL's newly-appointed CEO. "As with all of our REBBL products, our ingredients are organic and ethically-sourced with a portion of the proceeds going back to our nonprofit partner, Not for Sale, to help their innovative work around the world. We are so excited to continue to expand the brand in a meaningful way that our consumers will love."

REBBL's new Tonics include:

Forest Berry : Crisp and complex, Forest Berry features elderberry, blueberry, bergamot, and craft-brewed Fair Trade Assam black tea. This Tonic is robust and fruit-forward with a hint of vanilla and black tea. Forest Berry is vegan and contains 100 mg of natural caffeine from tea.

: Crisp and complex, features elderberry, blueberry, bergamot, and craft-brewed Fair Trade Assam black tea. This Tonic is robust and fruit-forward with a hint of vanilla and black tea. is vegan and contains 100 mg of natural caffeine from tea. Mystic Mint : Mystic Mint is pure, gut-supporting effervescent hydration that energizes with craft-brewed yerba mate, cooling peppermint, hibiscus and lemon. Mystic Mint is vegan with 100 mg of caffeine from yerba mate.

: Mystic Mint is pure, gut-supporting effervescent hydration that energizes with craft-brewed yerba mate, cooling peppermint, hibiscus and lemon. Mystic Mint is vegan with 100 mg of caffeine from yerba mate. Ginger Gold : With notes of spicy ginger, earthy turmeric, warming vanilla, and bright citrus, Ginger Gold is taste bud and microbiome approved. Made with the world's most advanced turmeric extract, this organic Tonic may also support relief for joint pain. Like the other REBBL Tonics, Ginger Gold features six grams of prebiotic fiber for digestion support, along with ginger, lemon, and cayenne pepper.

: With notes of spicy ginger, earthy turmeric, warming vanilla, and bright citrus, is taste bud and microbiome approved. Made with the world's most advanced turmeric extract, this organic Tonic may also support relief for joint pain. Like the other REBBL Tonics, features six grams of prebiotic fiber for digestion support, along with ginger, lemon, and cayenne pepper. Cold-Brew Cola: REBBL's Cold-Brew Cola is a sparkling coffee tonic that is both energizing and fortifying, with a nostalgic nod to classic cola flavor. It is vegan and contains 120 mg of caffeine from coffee and six grams of prebiotic fiber.

All four revitalizing flavors will retail for $3.49, exclusively at Whole Foods Markets nationwide. Additionally, consumers looking to enjoy the classic line of REBBL's coconut-milk based Super Herb Elixirs and Proteins can now visit REBBL.co to order online and in bulk. The recent launch of e-commerce has allowed the brand to reach consumers in a new and more direct way, offering nourishing plant-based elixirs directly to the doorstep, shipping throughout the continental United States. REBBL Tonics are not yet available via e-commerce. For more information on REBBL visit www.rebbl.co.

*Food Navigator USA (April 2019)

About REBBL

REBBL, Soulfully Crafted Super Herbs, curates the best of the Plant Queendom into deliciously nourishing super herb elixirs and plant-powered beverages to nourish and vitalize life's every day journey, empower growers and farmers, honor the planet, and co-create a future without human trafficking.

Celebrating traditional super herb wisdoms refined over millennia which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally, every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, soy and dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, who sought to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL donates a percentage of net sales to Not For Sale to support regions of the world that are vulnerable to exploitation and human trafficking. Through impact sourcing, REBBL helps communities to thrive and prevent their vulnerability to trafficking in the first place. REBBL recently became a Certified B Corporation, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. In addition, REBBL was named a Best For The World honoree, in recognition of our efforts and impact. REBBL ranks in the top 10% of all B-Corps for our impact on local communities, suppliers, customers and corporate governance.

