Summer's A Treat At Holiday Inn® With Chocolate Milk Happy Hour

Iconic hotel brand teams up with actress and host Vanessa Lachey to host a fresh and fun take on the classic milk and cookies combo, with delicious treats from fairlife® Ultra-Filtered Milk and Otis Spunkmeyer®

ATLANTA, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn®, an InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®) brand, is bringing back its popular Chocolate Milk Happy Hour program, teaming up with actress, TV personality and mom of three Vanessa Lachey to give families a fun and delicious way to make joyful memories together this summer. Beginning this week, select hotels across the U.S. will offer complimentary milk and cookies in partnership with fairlife® Ultra-Filtered Milk and Otis Spunkmeyer® baked goods.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8345351-holiday-inn-chocolate-milk-happy-hour-vanessa-lachey/

Vanessa Lachey said: "Summer is my family's favorite time to travel together, and the best part about this summer is Chocolate Milk Happy Hour at Holiday Inn! It's a fun way for families to unlock those lasting memories together and enjoy a new twist on the classic afternoon snack."

Twenty Holiday Inn hotels across the U.S. will be hosting Chocolate Milk Happy Hour, and a list of participating hotels can be found at holidayinn.com/milkandcookies. The brand will also host two Chocolate Milk Happy Hour pop-up events during outdoor movie nights, the first in Millennium Park in Chicago in late June. The events will feature an oversized Holiday Inn guestroom and complimentary milk and cookies. Ms. Lachey will greet guests at the Chicago event while sharing family travel tips over the yummy treats.

Chocolate Milk Happy Hour days and times vary by location and will run through early August. In addition to Otis Spunkmeyer Cookies and the highly nutritious and lactose free fairlife milk, participating hotels will also have an area for guests to take photos with milk- and cookie-themed props and share the fun on social media. "Big kids" are welcome to indulge, too, and take a moment after a stressful day of business travel to relax and remember the joy of summer.

Errol Williams, Vice President, Global Holiday Inn Brand, IHG, said: "Holiday Inn was the original hotel brand to offer warm, welcoming hospitality, and that's still true today. We're continuing to evolve the brand, creating events like Chocolate Milk Happy Hour that, along with our new and innovative restaurant offerings and new contemporary guestroom and public space design, provide an enjoyable travel experience for everyone."

The Holiday Inn brand, which offers more than 1,160 hotels worldwide, has helped millions of travelers discover the joy of travel since its inception in 1952. Designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers, Holiday Inn hotels deliver memorable experiences through warm and welcoming service, contemporary design that blends the familiar with the new, and a sense of comfort unique to the brand and its iconic green sign. At Holiday Inn hotels, guests can find amenities to help them work and play, including full-service restaurants where Kids Eat Free, meeting and business facilities, bright swimming pools and comfortable public spaces all designed to help guests relax and refresh, making travel more enjoyable for all. For more information about the Holiday Inn brand, visit www.holidayinn.com or call 1-888-HOLIDAY. Find us on Twitter www.twitter.com/holidayinn, Facebook www.facebook.com/holidayinnhotels or Instagram www.instagram.com/holidayinn.

