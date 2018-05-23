Summer is the Ideal Time to Sip Fresh, Friendly Sicilian Wines, Which are Arriving in America in Record Numbers

Sicilia DOC Wineries Step Up Production for Thirsty Americans Craving Something New
CHICAGO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans won't need to travel far from their backyard or beach chair to sip Sicilian wine this summer. With millions of bottles expected to arrive on America's shores this summer, Sicilian wine will set the tone for a light and easy-going season of socializing. This reflects a significant rise in bottle imports since 2017 and marks the third year of Sicilia DOC wines making waves in the U.S.
As Americans seek out diverse wines that pair with everything from salsa to Sriracha, and look for lighter wines lower in alcohol for socializing, Wines of Sicilia DOC is responding to the demand. In the last three years, producers across the island have tripled the acreage dedicated to harvesting red and white grapes under the strict quality controls mandated by Sicilia DOC. And all told, the group now boasts over 280 wine producers across the island's diverse terroir, which means there's a flavor of Sicilian wine to fit any occasion.
"We are focused on bringing something different to the party that reflects our island's vibrant character, diversity and mosaic of flavors," said Antonio Rallo, president of Sicilia DOC. "When you see Wines of Sicilia DOC on the label, you are guaranteed consistency and an excellent wine value for the body, flavor and character you'll experience from grapes grown on the island."
Three of Sicily's most up-and-coming indigenous grapes, Grillo, Nero d'Avola and Frappato, have gained steam with sommeliers and wine experts in the U.S. who recommend them for their unique character and great pairing ability. Rachael Lowe, sommelier and beverage director at Spiaggia in Chicago says, "When I pour a Sicilian wine, people are pleasantly surprised by the wine's bright character, balance and body – making it a great pairing partner for everything from Mediterranean to Mexican cuisine."
When building a wine list and making recommendations to patrons and friends, Lowe starts with what people are familiar with and expands beyond traditional styles to introduce new and interesting grapes and regions. She recommends these new styles from Sicily for summer entertaining:
About Sicilia DOC (Wines of Sicily)
Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC "Sicilia," also known as Sicilia DOC or Wines of Sicily, is recognized by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policies, aims to strengthen the identity of Sicilian wines, while improving their quality, image and market position. The Sicilia DOC designation introduced in November 2011 includes lower maximum yields per hectare compared with the former IGT regulations. This way, winegrowers aim is quality improvement of their wines in spite of production yields. One of the primary objectives of the consortium is to take the name and brand of the DOC throughout Italy and all over the world. For further information, please visit Wines of Sicily.
