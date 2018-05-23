Summer is the Ideal Time to Sip Fresh, Friendly Sicilian Wines, Which are Arriving in America in Record Numbers

Sicilia DOC Wineries Step Up Production for Thirsty Americans Craving Something New

CHICAGO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans won't need to travel far from their backyard or beach chair to sip Sicilian wine this summer. With millions of bottles expected to arrive on America's shores this summer, Sicilian wine will set the tone for a light and easy-going season of socializing. This reflects a significant rise in bottle imports since 2017 and marks the third year of Sicilia DOC wines making waves in the U.S.

As Americans seek out diverse wines that pair with everything from salsa to Sriracha, and look for lighter wines lower in alcohol for socializing, Wines of Sicilia DOC is responding to the demand. In the last three years, producers across the island have tripled the acreage dedicated to harvesting red and white grapes under the strict quality controls mandated by Sicilia DOC. And all told, the group now boasts over 280 wine producers across the island's diverse terroir, which means there's a flavor of Sicilian wine to fit any occasion.

"We are focused on bringing something different to the party that reflects our island's vibrant character, diversity and mosaic of flavors," said Antonio Rallo, president of Sicilia DOC. "When you see Wines of Sicilia DOC on the label, you are guaranteed consistency and an excellent wine value for the body, flavor and character you'll experience from grapes grown on the island."

Three of Sicily's most up-and-coming indigenous grapes, Grillo, Nero d'Avola and Frappato, have gained steam with sommeliers and wine experts in the U.S. who recommend them for their unique character and great pairing ability. Rachael Lowe, sommelier and beverage director at Spiaggia in Chicago says, "When I pour a Sicilian wine, people are pleasantly surprised by the wine's bright character, balance and body – making it a great pairing partner for everything from Mediterranean to Mexican cuisine."

When building a wine list and making recommendations to patrons and friends, Lowe starts with what people are familiar with and expands beyond traditional styles to introduce new and interesting grapes and regions. She recommends these new styles from Sicily for summer entertaining:

If you like Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc, try Grillo to take the flavor profile up a notch. White wines from Sicily also tend to be lower in alcohol, which makes them good day drinking picnic or poolside wines. Grillo and Grillo blends have a full fruit quality with eye opening acidity which also makes it a great aperitif to kick off a dinner party.

If you like Shiraz or Cabernet Sauvignon, Nero D'Avola has a backbone that can stand up to everything from burgers to smoky barbequed ribs, yet also has soft enough tannins that create a nice finish on the palate. Nero D'Avola's range is what makes it so special. It's a noble wine, with a ruby red color and, depending on where it's grown on the island, the flavors span from a lighter, fruitier raspberry to blackberry, plum and spice.

If you like Rose, Sicily also produces some excellent roses that rival those from France or the U.S. Take a step outside your rose comfort zone and try a Frappato instead. Frappato is a lighter red wine with strawberry and raspberry notes that some people compare to a Pinot Noir. This grape has a cult following among many sommeliers and wine experts because it's a little unexpected. Put a chill on it for up to 30 minutes before pouring to kick off an evening alongside some appetizers.

For more information about Sicilia DOC wines and wine pairings, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and visit winesofsicily.com.

About Sicilia DOC (Wines of Sicily)

Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC "Sicilia," also known as Sicilia DOC or Wines of Sicily, is recognized by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policies, aims to strengthen the identity of Sicilian wines, while improving their quality, image and market position. The Sicilia DOC designation introduced in November 2011 includes lower maximum yields per hectare compared with the former IGT regulations. This way, winegrowers aim is quality improvement of their wines in spite of production yields. One of the primary objectives of the consortium is to take the name and brand of the DOC throughout Italy and all over the world. For further information, please visit Wines of Sicily.

