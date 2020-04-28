Study Shows Daily Use of Pycnogenol® Reduces the Severity of Dry Mouth

New clinical evidence shows the benefits of supplementing with Pycnogenol® French maritime pine bark extract to enhance saliva production and alleviate dry mouth, a condition that affects 10 percent of Americans

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study shows promising findings for those who suffer from dry mouth. Published research found that supplementation with Pycnogenol®, a celebrated French maritime pine bark extract, boosts saliva production significantly and alleviates dry mouth symptoms. Data shows persistent dry mouth affects up to 10 percent of the population1 and up to 20 percent of advanced age adults2, specifically.

"Dry mouth, also known as xerostomia, is a very common condition and a frequent side effect from use of over-the-counter and prescription medications such as antihistamines, decongestants, and medications for high blood pressure. It can also be caused by health conditions such as diabetes," says renowned nutritional health expert, Dr. Fred Pescatore. "Dry mouth can compromise a patient's quality of life with symptoms like bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease3. Left untreated, dry mouth can lead to halitosis, chronic sore throat, and difficulty speaking and chewing4."

Pycnogenol® is a powerful natural super-antioxidant supported by an extensive catalog of clinical research showing its anti-inflammatory benefits. The controlled study was conducted on 48 subjects between the ages of 45 and 55 years old who experienced dry mouth symptoms. Participants were divided into two groups to determine the benefits of Pycnogenol® for individuals experiencing dry mouth as a result of diabetes, and for those who were otherwise healthy.

Participants supplemented with 150mg of Pycnogenol® daily for two weeks. Researchers analyzed participant improvement using ultrasound examinations of salivary glands and a chewing test to measure the level of saliva production. Following the two-week study period, participants in the non-diabetic test group who supplemented with Pycnogenol® reported improved dry mouth symptoms, such as:

82 percent improvement of saliva production in the Pycnogenol® group (compared to no improvement in the control group)

Significantly reduced mouth dryness by 66 percent in the Pycnogenol® group (compared to 3 percent improvement in the control group)

Reduced the prevalence of mouth ulcers and sores related to dry mouth by 69 percent in the Pycnogenol® group (compared to 3 percent improvement in the control group)

Additional improvements were reported in the diabetic group who supplemented with Pycnogenol®, including:

70 percent improvement of saliva production in the diabetic Pycnogenol® group (compared to no improvement in the control group)

Measurably reduced mouth dryness by 63 percent in the diabetic Pycnogenol® group (compared to 6 percent improvement in the control group)

Significantly reduced the prevalence of mouth ulcers and sores related to dry mouth by 58 percent in the diabetic Pycnogenol® group (compared to 12 percent improvement in the control group)

"These clinical findings are an important development for anyone experiencing dry mouth, especially for those cases related to diabetes or a condition that requires routine medication," says Dr. Pescatore. "Pycnogenol® presents an effective natural solution for combatting dry mouth and possibly preventing further health complications."

"In addition to these improvements, the study also showed supplementation with Pycnogenol® can enhance blood microcirculation to the gums significantly and reduce levels of oxidative stress measured in saliva samples," said Dr. Pescatore.

This study builds on a body of clinical research supporting the benefits of Pycnogenol® as a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidative ingredient. To review clinical research and additional information on Pycnogenol®, visit www.pycnogenol.com. Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide.

About Pycnogenol®

Pycnogenol® is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest France and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits. The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 450 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient. Today, Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com.

