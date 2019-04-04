Stratus Group Beverage And AvatarLabs Launches New KÖE Kombucha Website

Stratus Group Beverage have partnered with AvatarLabs to rollout the launch of the new KÖE website



LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AvatarLabs, an award-winning full-service digital agency and Stratus Group Beverage have partnered to rollout the launch of the new KÖE website. Today the two companies announced the launch of the company's new website for the KÖE Kombucha brand.

"We are excited to partner with AvatarLabs for the launch of our new website," said Stratus Group Executive Vice President, Armen Soghomonian. "The new website design delivers a dynamic, state-of-the-art experience to showcase KÖE Kombucha and the active, healthy lifestyle consumers we target everyday with our beverages. Users can now find relevant content that easily educates them on kombucha and our brand."

The vibrant, healthy living lifestyle brand took an organic collaborative approach led by AvatarLabs, to design and create the company's new website, www.drinkkoe.com unveiling the KÖE Kombucha's new brand image. The alluring interactive website translates seamlessly across desktop, tablet and mobile devices providing easier access to the content. Along with other new features, the site also contains integrated social media capabilities for Facebook, and Instagram to foster improved communication with the consumer.

"As a creative agency, it's working with brands like KÖE that help make our work so fun, exciting and groundbreaking," said Rex Cook, CEO of AvatarLabs. "KÖE has been a fabulous partner in collaborating with AvatarLabs on a new website that is clean, contemporary and... like the drink... refreshing!"

KÖE is a canned, shelf stable organic kombucha that is great tasting. Whether it's fresh and tangy Lemon Ginger, exotic, enticing Mango, refreshing Raspberry Lemon, plump Blueberry Ginger, or silky, soothing Raspberry Dragonfruit – all flavors of KÖE are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project verified, Vegan, Gluten Free, Kosher certified, and Non-Alcoholic, made without any artificial sweeteners.

About Stratus Group Beverage

As a diversified beverage company, Stratus Group Beverage excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels. Our premium beverages are currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation.

About AvatarLabs

AvatarLabs is an award-winning, full-service digital agency founded in 2001 that leads in innovation, design and technology for Fortune 500 corporate brands and the world's top entertainment companies. Their core expertise encompasses marketing strategy and execution across all digital platforms via websites, social campaigns, viral activities, mobile apps, online media campaigns, video content production and PR stunts. They recently worked on an amazing campaign for Dreamworks She-Ra where they created a unique VR and web experience. They are experts in AR and executed campaigns for Cheetos, Bohemian Rhapsody, Budweiser, Marvel and many more. AvatarLabs has worked on six of the top ten highest grossing films of all time and have built a successful corporate portfolio with Fortune 500 companies including Mattel, American Greetings, RealD, Snap and many others.

