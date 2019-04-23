Store Wine at Wine Cellarage and Increase Your Collection's Value

Watch Our Video For More About Our Advanced Storage Platform



NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wine Cellarage, an online wine retailer located in the heart of NYC, is revolutionizing the wine industry with a new way for collectors to store their fine wines; one that can increase the value and enjoyment of their wine investment.

Here's how it works and why it's revolutionary. At their world-class temperature and humidity-controlled facility, they arrange for pick-up and delivery of your wine collection. Then, they photograph every bottle and note its condition. Before they store it, they record each bottle in their advanced software platform.

This platform, that members can access 24/7 online, shows the real-time value of their collection. Members can see how the value of their investment in fine wine has progressed over time as well as view it by country or type of wine. The value of every bottle in their collection, its peak drinking windows and reviews from top critics are also displayed.

Another key benefit is that members can sell wines that might no longer fit their drinking profiles. All it takes is a few mouse clicks. Their wine goes on the Wine Cellarage website, where it is made available to an audience of millions.

For a member to enjoy their wine at any time, they just contact the Wine Cellarage and get quick, convenient delivery. The Wine Cellarage sells the best wines at the best prices too, and they have been doing it for over 12 years.

Here's a video with Lars Neubohn, CEO, and Gretchen Dec, COO, showing and telling all the benefits of storing your wine collection at the Wine Cellarage.

