Stoli Group USA Announces New Distribution Network

Combination of renewals and appointments will drive growth for Stoli Group USA's expanding portfolio nationwide



NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group USA (SGUSA) today announced a new distributor alignment, effective April 1, 2019, that sees the company's evolving premium and super-premium wine & spirits portfolio continue representation with four of its current partners, expand representation with two others, and bring a new distributor into the fold in the West.

Young's Market Company will join Stoli Group USA's distribution network to ultimately manage the portfolio in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Breakthru Beverage Group will add Illinois to its charge, which already includes: Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Montgomery County. Minnesota-based Johnson Brothers is responsible for the SGUSA product roster in its home state and will now add Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota to its remit. Stoli Group has also entered into a long-term agreement with Empire Merchants, which will continue to handle Stoli's budding spirits range in New York. Stoli Group will maintain its relationship with Republic National Distributing Company in the following states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. Horizon Beverage Group will remain SGUSA's partner in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Finally, in Michigan, Stoli Group will maintain its relationship with Great Lakes Wine & Spirits.

Rudy Costello, President & Chief Executive Officer of Stoli Group North America, said, "We reviewed and carefully considered various options and partners prior to reaching our final decision. The marketplace is evolving, and we are aggressively expanding and reshaping our portfolio while looking to continue to grow share in the largest spirits category with our flagship Stoli Vodka brand. This distributor alignment best positions us to achieve our ambitious long-term growth objectives. We look forward to working together to implement this route-to-market with our new, dynamic distributor network."

In addition to its namesake Stoli® Vodka, the Stoli Group USA portfolio includes: a range of award-winning premium flavored vodkas, the Stoli® Crushed line of vodka made with real fruit juice, Stoli®Ginger Beer and Diet Ginger Beer, ultra-luxury elit® Vodka, Kentucky Owl® Bourbon and Rye, Bayou® Rum, Gator Bite™ flavored rum liqueur, Cenote™ Tequila, Se Busca Mezcal, Loch Lomond, Glen Scotia and Little Mill Scotch Whiskies, Achaval Ferrer™ wines of Argentina and Arinzano™ wines of Spain.

About Stoli® Group USA, LLC

Stoli Group USA, LLC is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is a subsidiary of SPI Group, based in Luxembourg, one of the world's most dynamic wine and spirits organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoli-group-usa-announces-new-distribution-network-300818761.html

SOURCE Stoli Group