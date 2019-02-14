Stoli Group Launches GATOR BITE(TM) Range of Flavored Rum Liqueurs

Migrating Satsuma from the Bayou® Rum brand, the Louisiana Spirits line will add a Coffee & Rum liqueur at launch



NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group today announced the introduction of GATOR BITE™ -- a range of flavored premium rum liqueurs that will daringly invite consumers to try the Satsuma and Coffee flavors with the slogan "Don't Fight the Bite." Born of the success of Bayou Rum®'s Satsuma liqueur, which will cease and instead live under the GATOR BITE™ brand, the liqueurs will also be produced at the Louisiana Spirits distillery in Lacassine, Louisiana.

GATOR BITE is a Louisiana artisanal blend of Bayou Rum, infused with either Satsuma oranges or black coffee. The brand describes Satsuma as electric citrus character with a fresh, honey-like flavor and "hisses" of toasty oak wood and a silky, peppery, medium-length tail. Coffee's tasting notes are: exquisite hazelnut roasts with crawling toffee notes on the snout, stared down by lively dark chocolate once you sip and a refreshing, rich bite complemented with spice on the finish.

Lauren Ryan Kiyak, vice president of marketing at Stoli Group USA, said, "Satsuma has had a strong following for the last five years in the flavored liqueurs category as a mixer and as a 'shot occasion.' However, as we rebranded Bayou Rum to be a more premium, craft offering focused on its Louisiana roots, it simply didn't fit. We see great potential for Satsuma and now, Coffee, to take on exuberant, fun personalities under the GATOR BITE brand."

At the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference in Cannes in October, Stoli Group announced the rebrand of Bayou Rum, along with the introduction of Single Barrel Batch 001 and XO Mardi Gras Edition. Fully owned and operated by Stoli Group's affiliate, SPI Group as of June 2018, the Louisiana Spirits distillery is putting the finishing touches on a $6M expansion that includes a barrel library, tasting area and event space.

GATOR BITE will launch in Florida first with a national rollout following. With a 30% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) for Satsuma and a 26% ABV for Coffee, GATOR BITE comes in both 750mL and 1L sizes for a suggested retail price of $16.99 and $19.99 respectively. Learn more by following GATOR BITE on Instagram at @drinkgatorbite or at www.drinkgatorbite.com.

