Sterling Vineyards Celebrates The 72nd Emmy® Awards As The Official Wine Of The Emmy Awards Season

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, iconic Napa Valley winery Sterling Vineyards returns to television's most anticipated night as the Official Wine of the 72nd Emmy® Awards Season.

In conjunction with this year's live telecast, Sterling Vineyards will invite Emmy nominees to toast TV's biggest night virtually, gifting over 3,000 bottles of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and a variety of other Sterling wines to nominees across every category for their enjoyment from the comfort of home.

"Sterling Vineyards is honored to continue sharing in the recognition of television excellence and outstanding creative talent for another year," says Senior Vice President Marketing at Treasury Wine Estates, Carl Evans. "Now, perhaps more than ever, television is a common thread keeping us together. While we wish we could celebrate in person, we're delighted to raise a glass to these deserving winners with everyone watching safely from home. On behalf of Sterling Vineyards, congratulations to all the nominees."

For over five decades, Sterling Vineyards has been recognized for its excellence in Napa Valley winemaking. The Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley wines demonstrate the depth, strength and expressive quality of California's most famous wine region, showcasing fruit grown throughout Napa Valley, from the cool southern Carneros region next to San Pablo Bay to the rugged northernmost benchlands and reaches near our Calistoga homeplace. That power shows in the rich Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon with deeply red garnet color with aromas and flavors of dark red and black fruits, including black cherry, raspberry, blackberry and ripe plum.

Emmy nominees across all categories are invited to raise a glass of the Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley collection as they toast themselves and their peers around the world. The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel—who also joins Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart as an executive producer of the program. The show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.

