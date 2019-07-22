Stella Artois Offers New Yorkers a Once in a Lifetime Luxury Experience by Transforming the East River into the East River Riviera

As part of the brand's "Summer Like You're On Vacation(TM)" campaign, city dwellers can now elevate their commute in favor of a vacation-worthy European Riva boat ride between Manhattan and Brooklyn



NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If summer in New York City has you wishing you could be sailing on Lake Como in a fabulous boat, with the wind in your hair, and a cool beverage in hand – instead of dealing with your typical evening commute filled with Penn Station construction, L Train delays, and humid, hot subway platforms – then all aboard the Stella Artois East River Riviera.

As a way to upgrade the daily commute and inject a taste of European vacation sophistication into any occasion, Stella Artois is transforming the East River into the East River Riviera with a fleet of classic, collector-owned, wood-trimmed Riva boats. From Tuesday, July 30th to Friday, August 2nd, New Yorkers can experience a once in a lifetime evening commute, all compliments of Stella.

"Luxurious experiences don't have to be for an elite few," said Peter Van Overstraeten, VP, Premium & Super Premium Brands, Anheuser-Busch. "Stella Artois is all about creating culturally relevant, shareable moments that excite and inspire consumers. Our premium lager helps upgrade any experience, even a hot commute."

Stella's efforts to give New York City a taste of the Riviera are just the latest expression of the brand's "Summer Like You're On Vacation" campaign, aiming to show consumers that "vacation" isn't about where you are, it's about how you see things. It can happen anywhere...even on the East River. To bring the campaign to life, Stella partnered with award-winning actor, DJ, and Producer Idris Elba to co-produce a new television ad, in which Elba tells the story of how one man's ordinary summer is another man's extraordinary vacation. And earlier this summer, the brand introduced their new hit summer chalice, called the Red Stella Cup, meant to upgrade outdoor drinking occasions where glass just won't do.

The vintage Riva boats will cruise along the East River Riviera - just like they're coasting along the French Riviera - between Pier 25 in Manhattan (near Hudson River Park on West Street) and ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina in Brooklyn (12 Joralemon Street) from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily.

Starting tomorrow at noon ET, evening commuters can reserve their one-way voyage to Brooklyn or Manhattan at StellaNYCRiviera.com . The rolling boat reservation system opens at noon ET each day for trips the following week and runs as follows:

Tuesday, July 23 reservations open for Tuesday, July 30

reservations open for Wednesday, July 24 reservation open for Wednesday, July 31

reservation open for Thursday, July 25 reservations open for Thursday, August 1

reservations open for Friday, July 26 reservations open for Friday, August 2

"If we can't bring New Yorkers to the French Riviera, we'll bring the French Riviera mindset to New Yorkers," said Lara Krug, Vice President of Marketing, Stella Artois. "The East River Riviera will not only upgrade their daily commute, but we hope it will also inspire consumers to embrace a vacation state of mind even if they don't leave New York."

So, what are you waiting for? Skip the crowded subway platform, seize the day (and an ice cold Stella), and transport into a vacation mindset without leaving the five boroughs with the East River Riviera.

Visit StellaNYCRiviera.com to reserve your spot and share your IG-worthy commute by using @StellaArtois and #SummerLikeVacation.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

