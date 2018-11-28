Stella Artois Launches A Robot Bartender So You Can Seriously Up Your Holiday Hosting Game

New Stella Artois B.A.R.T. (Bartending Automated Robotic Technology) eases holiday hosting angst

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For every host who has ever been caught up making sure the glasses stay full, setting out fresh snacks, tidying up as the night goes on – and missing out on the fun of their own party – Stella Artois has a solution. Meet Stella Artois B.A.R.T. (Bartending Automated Robotic Technology), a robot bartender designed to serve beer and snacks to guests all while cleaning up after itself, so hosts can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying special moments with their friends and family.

"Everyone can relate to hosting a holiday party and spending more time running around or cleaning up than actually enjoying spending time with their friends and family. So this year, Stella Artois decided to make our consumers' lives a little easier by introducing B.A.R.T.," said Lara Krug, VP, Stella Artois.

Stella Artois B.A.R.T. is the perfect hosting hack for beer lovers – not to mention, the ideal party trick to impress your friends. Simply install B.A.R.T. onto the top of a robot vacuum and prepare to leave your hosting woes in the dust. B.A.R.T.'s sleek design features:

A custom tray that holds up to four bottles of Stella Artois and Stella Artois Chalices

Specially designed cup holders to keep beer from spilling in transit

A bowl for party snacks to pair with your premium lager

The bottom line: B.A.R.T. takes his role as hosting assistant seriously, so people can seriously enjoy their holiday gatherings instead of stressing about playing host. A limited number of B.A.R.T.s are available, so act fast to get in on the action. Visit www.StellaArtois.com/BART to snag the hottest party gadget of the season for only $19.99, or download the 3D blueprints to recreate B.A.R.T. at home.

To see B.A.R.T. in action or download additional images, please visit the Anheuser-Busch Newsroom.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

