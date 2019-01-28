Stella Artois is Bringing Back The Dude and Carrie Bradshaw This Super Bowl For a Good Cause

Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker Change Up Their "Usuals" -- a White Russian and a Cosmo - in Favor of a Stella To Help Provide Access to Clean Water for Those in Need

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of The Big Lebowski and Sex and the City rejoice -- Stella Artois is bringing back The Dude and Carrie Bradshaw this Super Bowl Sunday in a big way. The iconic characters will grace TV screens across the country during the Big Game, encouraging viewers to reach for a Stella instead of their "usual" drink to help end the global water crisis as part of the brand's long-standing partnership with Water.org.

844 million people around the world are living without access to clean water. Jeff Bridges is buckling up his jellies, and Sarah Jessica Parker is slipping into her Manolos, to show America how the simple act of ordering a Stella can help change this. In Stella's epic new commercial "Change Up The Usual," which is part of the brand's larger "Pour it Forward®" campaign with Water.org, the iconic pair are swapping out their signature drinks -- a White Russian and a Cosmo -- for a Stella to show how easy it is to help transform someone's life with access to clean water.

"At his core, El Duderino would want to do the right thing. Especially when it's as easy as ordering a Stella," said Jeff Bridges. "What better time to bring him back than to help change the lives of people living without access to water, simply by switching up your order. Together with Stella, we can help make a big impact... and that's something The Dude would abide, man."

The spot, created by Mother New York, follows the aftermath of what might happen if Carrie changed up her usual drink of choice -- her Cosmo -- causing an uproar at the bar that quickly escalates as the word spreads. As the dust settles, The Dude joins Carrie and opts for a Stella instead of his signature White Russian, too. The two "cheers" and enjoy their Stellas, knowing they're helping to provide access to clean water for those living without it.

"What a joyful experience it's been to collaborate with Stella Artois on bringing Carrie back for a good and important cause," said Sarah Jessica Parker. "It is my hope that these two worlds colliding will inspire people everywhere to switch up their drink for a Stella and join us in helping end the global water crisis."

For a limited time, every Stella Artois sold triggers a donation to Water.org to help provide access to clean water for someone in need*:

Every six-pack sold gives access to 6 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.

Every twelve-pack sold gives access to 12 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.

Every pour (or bottle) sold at bars and restaurants gives access to 1 month of clean water for one person in the developing world.

"We know that the global water crisis isn't an issue that one organization can solve alone. That's why Stella Artois is partnering with Water.org to help raise awareness and provide an easy way for people everywhere to get involved," said Lara Krug, VP, Stella Artois. "By pairing Stella Artois with iconic characters during the biggest beer-drinking moment of the year, we hope to inspire people nationwide to follow in The Dude's and Carrie's footsteps and choose Stella Artois. This Super Bowl, the simple act of changing up your usual drink will help Water.org change lives around the world."

CHANGING UP THE USUAL TO POUR IT FORWARD®

Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker are changing up their usual to join Stella Artois and Water.org in their new "Pour it Forward®" campaign to help end the global water crisis. Since 2015, Stella Artois has helped Water.org provide more than 1.7 million people in the developing world with access to clean water. Now, the brand needs the help of people everywhere to reach their goal of providing 3.5 million people in the developing world with long-term, sustainable access to clean water by 2020 through its partnership with the organization.

"Our partnership with Stella Artois has enabled us to help millions," said Water.org co-founder Matt Damon. "By bringing the global water crisis to a stage as big as the Super Bowl -- and with a little support from friends like Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker -- we hope to reach even more."

For millions around the world, access to funds stands between them and safe water and sanitation in their home. Water.org found that when given an opportunity to pay for water improvements with loans, families opt to finance long-term solutions versus struggle day-to-day to find that next liter of water. Water.org is now a leader in developing market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis.

"The reach that our partnership with Stella Artois offers continues to grow. Coupled with our powerful solutions, this enables us to make an even greater impact worldwide as we work to achieve Water.org's vision of safe water and sanitation for all," said Gary White, co-founder of Water.org.

If The Dude and Carrie can change up their signature drink, so can you. Join them and choose Stella this Super Bowl. For more information on "Pour it Forward®" and other ways to get involved, visit StellaArtois.com/water. Enjoy Stella. Give water. Change lives.

To download additional assets, please visit the Anheuser-Busch Newsroom.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 selling Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavour and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

About Water.org

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 16 million lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, they have been providing women hope, children health, and families a future. Learn more at https://water.org/.

*Stella Artois Pour it Forward® donation triggers include:

Between 1/22/19-12/31/19:

Every Chalice gives access to 5 years of clean water for one person in the developing world.

Between 1/7/19 to 3/31/19:

Every 6-pack gives access to 6 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.



Every 12-pack gives access to 12 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.



Every pour (or bottle) sold at bars and restaurants gives access to 1 month of clean water for one person in the developing world.



Every 24-pack gives access to 2 years of clean water for one person in the developing world.



Every 18-pack gives access to 18 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.



Every 22 oz. bottle gives access to 2 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.



Every 19.2 oz can gives access to 2 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.



Every 14.9 oz can gives access to 2 months of clean water for one person in the developing world.

POUR IT FORWARD® is a U.S. registered trademark owned by Vinternational Imports, Ltd. and is used with permission.

Media Contact:

Lacey Clifford, lacey.clifford@thehighend.beer

Kelly McKenna, Kelly.McKenna@3pmagency.com

Rosemary Gudelj, rgudelj@water.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stella-artois-is-bringing-back-the-dude-and-carrie-bradshaw-this-super-bowl-for-a-good-cause-300785027.html

SOURCE Stella Artois