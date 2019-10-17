STELLA ARTOIS® Announces its First-Ever Limited-Edition Holiday Beer called Midnight Lager, and it's Dark, Delicious, and Perfect for Festive Season

Because it's never too early to celebrate, the brand will release Midnight Lager on Halloween in America's most haunted town, Sleepy Hollow, with *free beer* offered to residents & visitors



NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says nothing good happens after midnight? Just in time for the holidays, Stella Artois will introduce a brand new limited-edition seasonal beer -- Midnight Lager -- on Halloween night in historic Sleepy Hollow, NY, most famous for tales of its ghostly rider. The new holiday brew, a first for the brand, is a black lager with notes of Belgian dark chocolate and freshly brewed espresso, and will be available nationwide on November 4th.

As a nod to the local lore of the legend's evening ride, Stella released a map of seven watering holes along a spooky route to offer visitors a first taste on Halloween - before you can get it nationwide.

Visitors and residents of the village can stop by J. P. Doyle's (48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY) and The Hudson Anchor (222 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY) for free pours of Midnight Lager from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you can't make it to either spot, nearby bars will also have the special brew available for purchase during those same hours, while supplies last:

Set Back Inn , 33 Main St, Tarrytown, NY

, 33 Main St, EATalia on Hudson , 385 S Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY

, 385 S Riverside Ave, 105 Twenty Bar & Grill , 120 Grand St, Croton-On-Hudson, NY

, 120 Grand St, The Tavern at Croton Landing , 41 N Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY

, 41 N Riverside Ave, The Grandstand, 197 Grand St, Croton-On-Hudson, NY

"Stella Artois was originally brewed as a holiday gift for the town of Leuven in Belgium, so we know a thing or two about the holiday season and wanted to give a new gift to our consumers," said Lara Krug, VP, Stella Artois. "The rich taste of Stella Artois Midnight Lager along with the deep, warm notes perfectly complements the cold crisp weather and will be the brew worth toasting with this holiday season. We're excited to kick off our holiday spirit a little early this year on Halloween in Sleepy Hollow!"

The 5.4% ABV limited-edition lager also welcomed a bold new black and gold look - inspired by the midnight sky itself - and will be hitting shelves nationwide beginning November 4.

For more information, follow @StellaArtois #MidnightLager on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Stella Artois®

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

PRESS CONTACTS

Lacey Clifford

Lacey.Clifford@anheuser-busch.com

Erin Kerr

Erin.Kerr@3pmagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stella-artois-announces-its-first-ever-limited-edition-holiday-beer-called-midnight-lager-and-its-dark-delicious-and-perfect-for-festive-season-300940576.html

SOURCE Stella Artois