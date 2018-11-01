Steel Bending Spirits, LLC Appoints Douglas Davenport to Board of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann Arbor Michigan based Steel Bending Spirits, LLC announces the appointment of Mr. C. Douglas Davenport to its board of directors effective today.

Currently, Doug is the Chief Investment Officer of Trinity Capital Management, located in Germantown, TN. Mr. Davenport has 33 years of investment management experience as a senior vice president of Robinson Humphrey, vice president with Kidder Peabody Co., president of Astrop Advisory Corporation and president of the Atlanta Investment Council.

As an innovative leader in fund management, Mr. Davenport uses a technical analytical strategy developed with the legendary Sir John Templeton, the late founder of Templeton Mutual Funds to manage client's money.

"We are so pleased and excited that C. Douglas Davenport has joined our board," said Steel Bending Spirits, LLC CEO Paul Nanula. "His expertise, innovation and experience in wealth management and capital raise is second to none and his belief in our company and our growth plans speaks volumes."

Steel Bending Spirits, LLC is a Michigan based producer of Spirits and their first product, the award-winning Three Chord Bourbon is currently available in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, California, and online at www.forwhiskeylovers.com.

"I look forward to working closely with the strong team at Steel Bending Spirits, LLC to grow and become a leader in the development of fine craft Spirits," said Mr. Davenport. "We share a cultural vision of not only creating quality products, but also a philosophical approach that includes supporting charitable organizations in the communities in which we conduct business.

Mr. Davenport is based in Atlanta, GA and has served on the Board of Governors of the University of Tennessee, is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and Fiduciary Law of the State Bar and served on the Finance Committee of the State Bar of Georgia from 2011 to 2014.

About Steel Bending Spirits:

Three Chord Bourbon is produced by Steel Bending Spirits, LLC and is an Ann Arbor MI based company focused on producing premium spirits. Led by Neil Giraldo, the company's backers also include the Nanula Family and the Nanco group based in Buffalo, NY. Three Chord is produced in Jackson MI and is the first product to be introduced to the market. Other spirits are currently in production including a 12-year reserve which will be released in fall 2018. Three Chord is currently available in New York, New Jersey, Michigan and California. A product locator and more information are available at www.threechordbourbon.com and on Facebook @threechordbourbon, Twitter @3chordbourbon and Instagram @threechordbourbon

