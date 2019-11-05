Startr Co. Debuts a Big Look to Match its Public Relations Services for Small Businesses

Startup-Focused PR Agency Updates Branding and Website



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startr Co., a modern public relations partner and champion for startups and emerging businesses, launched a new look and website today to better reflect the work of the company in a changing PR landscape. Since 2016, the Los Angeles-based agency has been providing services for startups including: strategic advisement, media relations, press material creation and influencer marketing.

Priding itself on offering Fortune 500-quality public relations services at a startup-friendly rate, Startr Co. currently serves an impressive roster of food & beverage, lifestyle, family and franchise brands. Current clients include the likes of SmartSweets, Beanfields, Cappello's, LÍLLÉbaby, Love Good Fats, The Little Gym and Weller, to name a few. The brand evolution reflects the agency's crisp approach to success and is anchored in bright and gleaming graphics and a captivating new logo. Startr. Co's look showcases West Coast vibes with an edge – modern, multidimensional, and provocative. The go-getter company understands that success is predicated on effective and compelling communication on behalf of its clients and with that in mind, wanted their calling card to remain a concise and straightforward representation of their track record of premier press and influencer coverage.

"When we made the decision to give the Startr Co. brand a bit of a polish, we wanted to eliminate any smoke and mirrors about what we do: we make you look good," said Startr Co. CEO Monica Guzman-Escobar. "Our new website makes our mission front and center, while capturing the vitality and identities that contribute to our work. Our results speak volumes, and our new website reinforces that our number one priority is our clients."

Website visitors will notice the sense of levity that the branding captures, a nod to how Startr Co. likes to do business. Of particular note is the logo, which takes new form with curved lines, gradient hues, and layered icons – representing the flexibility, synergy and multifaceted talent of the team. Startr Co. has also captured the spirit of the brand evolution in a blog post from the CEO titled "Say hello to Startr Co. 2.0." For more information, or to check out the new website, visit www.startrco.com.

Startr Co. is a modern public relations partner and champion for startups and emerging businesses. Providing Fortune 500-quality PR service at a startup-friendly rate, Startr Co. serves clients through strategic advisement, media relations, press material creation and influencer marketing. Founded in 2016, Startr Co. is led by an experienced team with deep roots in the food & beverage, lifestyle, family and franchise arenas. For more information on Startr Co. or to become a client, visit www.startrco.com.

